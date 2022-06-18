Tribute to Foo Fighters at the Grammy Awards









Billie Eilish is being the woman of the moment. Last week he won along with his brother and producer Finneas the Oscar for best original song for No time to die (the first of their respective careers), and now has been the center of attention in the Grammys 2022. He hasn’t won any awards but his performance as happier than ever has not left anyone indifferent for the unexpected tribute to Foo Fighters. The singer wanted pay tribute to the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly on March 25.











Billie Eilish and FINNEAS – 2022 Grammy Awards AFP

It has been a surprise for everyone because on the red carpet no one could imagine what the shirt was. Billie Eilish attended the most important music awards with Finneas with one of his most characteristic outfits. A look totally black, with a sober and loose style and with the designer’s stamp Rick Owens.











Billie Eilish on the 2022 Grammys red carpet GTRES

Billie and Finneas animated this 64th Grammy Awards interpreting his song happier than ever, the lead single from his new album and his latest tour. In addition, this album with the 16 songs that it entails, is being a revolution within the music industry. The interpreter has left her comfort zone to break with her previous “I” and give free rein to creativity.











Billie Eilish Performance – 2022 Grammy Awards AFP