Trey, the unknown and attractive son of Will Smith who shone at the Oscar party

Trey Smith, the actor’s eldest son, is the son of his first marriage to actress and businesswoman Sheree Zampino. He is 29 years old and is a musician

Oscar Awards 2022 Will Smith finally apologizes to Chris Rock, but the slap could cost him the Oscar

Will Smith finally apologizes to Chris Rock, but the slap could cost him the Oscar Oscar Awards 2022 Alopecia, open marriage and Scientology: the life of Jada Pinkett Smith before the slap at the Oscars

Will Smith and his family continue to make headlines. After being involved in the biggest controversy in the history of the Oscars, with the slap to Chris Rock and apologize, the actor went to celebrate his victory with his whole family. Not only did his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and his children, Jaden and Willow, appear at the party and in the family photos, but also his eldest son, Trey Smithmuch less known than the other offspring of the Prince of Bel Air, that monopolize the spotlights for his attractiveness: in addition to handsome, measures 1.90.

Willard Christopher, Trey, (29) is the result of Will Smith’s relationship with the actress and businesswoman Sheree Zampino, with whom he was married between 1992 and 1995. The divorce was not easy and it affected Trey, who did not maintain a good relationship with his father for a while since, according to the actor, he felt “abandoned and betrayed”. Now, however, Trey gets along very well with his father and his stepbrothers, both of whom he has supported in his career.

Smith’s eldest son has followed in the footsteps of his famous family in the artistic world. Like his father and his brothers, is a musician, singer and has participated in television series What All of Us and in the video of the song Just the Two of Us, song that his father dedicated to him.

In addition to being an actress, her mother, Sheree Zampino54, is an entrepreneur, owns a skin care company, and is also a owner of several fashion boutiques. She remarried former NFL player Terrel Fletcher in 2012 but they separated two years later. Sheree and Will have a good relationship, Apparently, as shown by a photo that she uploaded to her Instagram account with the actor and his Oscar in hand.