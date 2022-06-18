Transparency of medical studies, through “open science”

In order to break down the barriers to access to science, the Government advocates that public administrations and universities encourage a “open” research model to publications, data, codes and methodologies. One of the pillars of this strategy lies in the need for the centers themselves to “promote the transparency in subscription agreements with scientific publishers”as stated in the draft of the Universities Law that the department headed by Joan Subirats will transfer next Tuesday to the Council of Ministers.

The document, to which you have had access Medical Writingdevotes one of its chapters to the “Promotion of Open and Citizen Science”, which encompasses a dozen measures focused on facilitating researchers’ access to publications and data from public administrations and universities. The goal, the law details, is “to reach the research and innovation objectives responsible that they are promoted from the scientific community”.

For this, the teaching and research staff “will make public a digital version” with the final contents that have been accepted for publication in journals and other scientific publications. This “will be deposited in institutional repositories without prejudice to other repositories of a thematic or general nature.”

Along these lines, the Subirats department advocates that universities promote “transparency in subscription agreements with scientific publishers”, as well as that libraries and other university units facilitate citizen access to information resources (digital or not) and to the “training necessary to promote the dissemination of Open Science in the university community and in society as a whole ”.

On the other hand, the norm establishes that the Ministries of Science and Universities, each one in its field of action, “will promote other initiatives aimed at facilitating free access to the data generated by research already develop open infrastructures and platforms”.

Knowledge transfer from universities

At the same time, the Ministry of Universities intends to encourage the transfer of knowledge from public administrations through a series of actions that range from “connection” of universities with other educational, cultural and scientific centers “to encourage research and strengthen educational and scientific activities” to the promotion of research programs. It is a way “for the hiring of research personnel to obtain the title of doctor that allows the subsequent incorporation of young people to the academic career”.

In turn, calls will be promoted for the development of research projects, doctoral programs and lifelong training, “which are carried out in universities and entities or companies in a collaborative way to contribute to the creation and knowledge transfer and exchangeas well as to promote the incorporation of talent in the social and economic fabric”.