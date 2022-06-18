Top Gun: Maverick becomes Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing movie of all time

Three decades after the release of Top Gun, Tom Cruise proves again that he is a true Hollywood star by taking over the world box office again with Top Gun: Maverick, which has already surpassed the spectacular figure of 800 million dollars collected worldwide since its premiere on May 27.

As Deadline reports, Top Gun: Maverick has managed to raise 806.4 million dollars worldwide, becoming Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film in history, far surpassing his previous milestone with Mission: Impossible: Fallout, which took in $791.1 million at the time of its release.

However, Maverick’s run in theaters is not over yet, and many analysts believe that it will not have any problem in surpassing the billion barrier collection, as the film has not yet been released in markets like South Korea, where Cruise makes stellar box offices. So much so, that the actor himself has gone to present the film.

But the most spectacular thing about these figures is that Cruise has managed to reach 800 million dollars without such important markets in today’s cinema like Russia and China. Well, Top Gun: Maverick is not going to be released in either of these two countries as a protest against the war in Ukraine and against the censorship of the Asian country.

Top Gun: Maverick is proof that Tom Cruise is the last big Hollywood star

Top Gun: Maverick marks the return of Tom Cruise to the school of pilots that, in his day, launched him to international fame and made him the great action movie star that he is today, and that he continues to revalue with the movies of Mission Impossible, a saga whose seventh film will be released in 2023.

Although Maverick was intended as a belated sequel to Tony Scott’s 1980s classic, these spectacular figures could make Paramount consider continuing with the saga, yes, we do not know if with Cruise as the protagonist or not.