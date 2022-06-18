Tom Hanks’s reaction after seeing that a fanatic “pushed” his wife

Tom Hanks is one of the Hollywood actors who has been characterized by being friendly and by his willingness to serve his fans, however, this Wednesday the protagonist of Forrest Gump was seen a little upset because a group of followers he nearly knocked over his wife, Rita Wilson, after they left the restaurant where they were.

The video that was published by the American media outlet that is responsible for publishing news about major celebrities, TMZ. In the mime, you can see the actor a little angry to see that one of his fans had accidentally bumped into his wife. This crowd had the intention of asking for autographs and photographs, but the answer was negative for all, because the actor did not seek to stop, but continued walking to the car that was waiting for them on one of the busiest avenues in New York, thus leaving an awkward and somewhat surprising moment for each of those who walked behind him.

Next, Hanks is seen yelling at everyone to stop following him, but seeing his wife almost fall because of one of them, he ends up saying “This is my wife, back up, s**t! … Knock down my wife? Leaving everyone stunned, because it is not a very common attitude on the part of the Oscar winner. Likewise, one of them is heard to apologize, but he did not get an answer and with his annoyed face he is about to get into the car.

Tom Hanks momentarily, and understandably, loses his nice guy persona as over eager fans practically knock over his wife Rita Wilson. pic.twitter.com/vS2xfCqOIO — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 16, 2022

On the other hand, the reactions on social networks were not long in coming, and it is that Internet users, always aware of their idols, criticized this act by Tom Hanks, as they affirm that his wife was never harmed or was in any danger. while other users consider that the actor was only taking care of his wife.