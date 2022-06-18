Tom Hanks puts kindness aside and transforms into the Hulk

They say it’s not good to idealize a celebrity. In the case of an actor, his characters when they are nice and charismatic, people associate them with his idol, but the reality is usually different.

The same happens with many singers and television presenters. When the cameras turn off, the fiction ends.

Look what happened this Thursday with Tom Hanks, one of the most beloved actors Hollywood. He is characterized as a kind and approachable person with his fans, but it turns out that the man lost his temper. Everything was recorded in a video in which the hero of Forrest Gump, furious against a group of people.

The images show the Oscar winner leaving a restaurant in new york jwith his wife and mother of his children, RitaWilson, In that, fans are seen pouncing on the couple and recording the moment with their phones.

An admirer carrying a ball with a feather, in his eagerness to get an autograph emulating Captain Wilson, from Castaway, collides with Rita, pushing her from behind. She screams and loses her balance but luckily she doesn’t fall to the ground. Then Tom yells, “Stop it, back off the fuck. She’s my wife, back off,” he insisted. Leaving everyone in one piece.