Tom Hanks’ career could be ruined by Nintendo

Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan

Tom Hanks is one of the best known faces of the seventh art. An iconic actor of the 90s who has established himself with up to 5 Oscars behind him. Saving Private Ryan, Forrest Gump, Castaway or The Green Mile are just part of his impeccable filmography. However, the fate of the actor could be very different because of Nintendo.

The 1993 Super Mario movie was panned by critics, starting with a resounding shoot. To this day it is a cult classic.

We have to go back to the early 90s when Nintendo wanted to make the leap to the cinema with its most iconic character to date: Super Mario. Now a cult movie, the truth is that the film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamos, among others, was panned by critics; not to mention the shooting of the production. In short, a complete disaster.

What perhaps many do not know is that Tom Hanks himself was considered as the perfect candidate to interpret, indeed and as you may already be imagining,!to Super Mario himself! Although at that time other actors such as Danny DeVito and even Dustin Hoffmann, good old Hanks didn’t get the part. A decision that undoubtedly many are happy. What would have become of his career?

Leaving aside that tape, the new super mario movie seems to have caught the attention of everyone, fans and not so followers of the brand. Nintendo has thrown the house out the window with the production based on his character, starting with his actors and among whom we find Chris Patt or Anya Taylor Joy.