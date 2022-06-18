Tom Hanks angers some fans – El Financiero

Even the kindest person has his limit, as in the case of Tom Hankswho blew up at his fans after one of them pushed his wife, Rita Wilsonand caused him to stumble.

Why did Tom Hanks get mad at his fans?

This happened on Wednesday night, when the actor from Castaway and his wife, with whom he has been married for 34 years, were leaving a restaurant located in Midtown, New York. out of it now a dozen fans were waiting for themwho were looking for a photo with both.

Hanks and Wilson didn’t stop but they did They were slow, calm and smilingso several followers did achieve a selfie with one of them, or with both.

Nevertheless, one of them bumped into Rita from behind, causing her to lose her balance for a few moments and also tripwhich generated the wrath of the actor.

“My wife. Why don’t they back down? What are they doing? Take down my wife?! Back off shit! stay away from my wife”, Said the 65-year-old actor, obviously enraged, as Rita had previously asked fans to calm down and stop.

Tom Hanks momentarily, and understandably, loses his nice guy persona as over eager fans practically knock over his wife Rita Wilson. pic.twitter.com/vS2xfCqOIO — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 16, 2022

“I’m sorry about that, Tom.”, some of them are heard to say, embarrassed; The actor says no more and keeps up with his wife and his security personnel who escorted them to the car that was already waiting for them.

The moment was captured in a video that began to circulate on social networks and quickly it went viral. One of the people who spread it was mike sintonretired executive of the television network NBC.

“Tom Hanks momentarily, and understandably, loses his nice-guy persona as ravenous fans practically take down his wife Rita Wilson,” Sington wrote in a post that has so far garnered 24.1k. likes.