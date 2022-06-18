Tom Cruise’s youth

Tom Cruise poses with some attendees at the Cannes Film Festival CLEMENS BILAN | EFE

Tom Cruise caused a sensation at the Cannes festival for the Benjamin Button effect chiseled into his face. For the actor, the clock seems to have turned backwards in recent times, softening his wrinkles and restoring all the melanin and abundance of youth to his hair. That’s how I made up that Cruise who is now flying planes again in the sequel to top gun the fact that in a few weeks he will be as old as Chanquete on the day of the premiere of Blue summer. It was all admiration and praise for a few aesthetic touches that allow him to continue acting on screen as a young and bold guy.

Cruise returns to the skin of Maverick after more than thirty years of service in the world of cinema. But next to him is not his girlfriend from the first time, Kelly McGillis, a missing actress who has paid the price of not going under the knife. I’m too old, I’m fat, I look my age and it’s not what is wanted for the film, she said to explain why the writers couldn’t find a place for even a brief nostalgic cameo. The static pressure continues to fall with more weight on the side of the actresses. Either they lose their jobs or they are scrutinized with each booster dose of botox that sometimes extends their working lives. Although the series sector has opened its doors more, certain cinema continues to be especially stingy with them.