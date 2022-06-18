this would be the character who pulls the strings behind everything that happens in the game

There are only two more days left until Season 2 of Fortnite end and end what has, for me at least, been one of the most disappointing lengths of time in battle royale. Hopefully, we’ll soon have something to talk about that goes beyond crossovers with starwars; luckily, soon we will be able enjoy a new final event that promises to move the plot of Chapter 3 forward.

And, precisely, the details that I bring you here have to do with the latter; specifically with whom would it be that character who is managing everything that happens within the island of Fortnite. And, pay attention, because the theory launched by the leaker known as Ako would confirm some of the suspicions that had already come to light:

Some recent rumors assure that we will soon see the head of Slone, commander of the Imagined Order

In case you don’t know: this group is part of an organization that controls the reality that takes place on the island of Fortnite ✅

✅ The leaker Akon uploaded an image of a mysterious character named Geno, who has appeared in the odd Fortnite comic ❗

❗ According to the speculations that have come to light, he would be the one who pulls all the strings after what happens in the battle royale

I leave you with the aforementioned image below so you can take a look at it with your own eyes:

Gene:

Fearful Leader of the Imagined Order, possible father to the Sisters. A man who doesn’t waste his time, working from the shadows. Controller of all Reality as long as the Zero Point is in his hands. I have a feeling we’ll meet him very soon one way or another! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/B7tFEV7zW7 — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) June 1, 2022

What do you think of this theory? I don’t know if I’m grasping at straws, but anything that comes out about the plot of Fortnite and it has nothing to do with crossovers outside the game, it will have my attention yes or yes.