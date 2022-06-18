This would be Nathan Drake in Uncharted if Chris Pratt had played him

It seems like yesterday, but it’s been almost two months since we’ve been able to see all of us Uncharted on the big screen. My goodness, how time flies, right? And luckily the debate about whether Tom Holland is a good Nathan Drake It’s also a thing of the past, because I ended up getting bored reading so much about it before the premiere.

Well no, the debate is still on the table. That is to say, not as intense as almost a year ago, but it is easy to see on social networks that there are unhappy viewers when they meet a younger version of the Nathan Drake that we met in video games. If you are part of this group, I bring you an actor who was on everyone’s lips when it became known that Uncharted would have film for that check what his version of the most famous adventurer on PlayStation would be like.

Chris Pratt, the Nathan Drake that you do NOT want

The choice of Tom Holland What Nathan Drake it has been a success: 358 million dollars raised to date proves it. However, the photograph I have found of Chris Pratt as the well-known adventurer gives a lot to think about:

The first thing that doesn’t add up to me is his physical form: he’s a muscular guy, there’s no doubt about that, but in a very different way than he is Nathan Drake in video games. ✅

in video games. ✅ the character of PlayStation he is narrow in the shoulders and trunk, and here Chris Pratt doesn’t fit in, unlike Tom Holland, who did . ✅

he is narrow in the shoulders and trunk, and here . ✅ The suit is successful, but of course, the habit do not do the monkand therefore I think this actor it would not have been a good choice to give life to a more adult Nathan Drake, closer to the one we saw on consoles. ⛔️

Ultimately, this characterization does nothing more than confirm that sony pictures got it right in casting Tom Holland as a younger Nathan Drake. As he grows, he will be able to distance himself from the character sequel after sequel… Although let’s see how long it lasts, yes.