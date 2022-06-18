This was Jennifer Aniston’s Marilyn Monroe moment

Lagencia-Crush Updated: 01/27/2022 17:56h

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back together. Artistic, sure. ‘Murder Mystery’, which we know here as ‘Criminals at sea’ is a Netflix movie in which they both star. And it was so successful that the producers did not hesitate to make a sequel that is already being recorded. It was necessary to take advantage of the pull of the one that is

one of america’s brides and of those 83 million accounts that have already seen it. So they got down to work and we caught the two actors in the middle of filming.

Here suffering.

The recording set has moved to Hawaii, where the whole story is set. And Hawaii has many things: paradisiacal beaches, mountains, sun and wind.

Windy. In fact, it is one of the favorite destinations for surfers to catch good waves. And that wind so desired by some, poses many problems for others. For example, for Jennifer Aniston.

Adam, we're flying.

To his shooting partner and great friend, Adam Sandler, he found it very funny and did nothing but laugh at the situation, but she did much less. There is more to see the face of suffering. The wind almost ripped her hat off and she wouldn’t even let him walk… So it was inevitable that her skirt would also suffer soon.

I'm going to get like this to show off my arms and legs at the same time.

And of course, such a light and vaporous design, it is logical that it would rise with the air and let the spectacular legs of Jennifer Aniston, who lived her particular Marilyn moment. But in addition to sensing that she is wearing flesh-colored underwear (either that or directly does not wear underwear), another thing is also clear to us thanks to the wind: the hours spent in the gym. Quadriceps and calf exercises are not skipped a day, by the looks of it. But neither are the biceps and triceps. Can we please talk about how fibrous his arms are. Much is said about those of the

Queen Letiziabut they are more or less on par.

