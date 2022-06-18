So are the houses in the real life of protagonists of How I met your mother (How I Met Your Mother). In recent months, the name of this emblematic series has been seen again in the media. Everything, for its recently released spin-off called “How I Met Your Father” which now stars Hillary Duff. Let’s take a tour of the past of its protagonists and see what do their homes look like.

The most faithful to the original program of How I met your motherProbably from time to time they review the chapters that can still be found on different streaming platforms. And it is that their protagonists, like their characters as Ted, Robin, Marshall, Lily and Barney, they haven’t lost that spark after nearly a decade of being in the homes of many fans on a daily basis.

Although for many years the series portrayed more realistic situations than others, in terms of the domestic life of its protagonists, 3 friends shared a two-bedroom apartment and that now sounds more real than ever. However, in real life the 5 friends are now Hollywood stars and, from what was seen, their homes are much more impressive than the ones they had in the series.

This is what the houses of the protagonists of How I met your mother look like

who does not remember Neil Patrick Harriswho played the eternal Barney, one of those characters who only proved to live beyond his means in a luxury apartment in the center.

In real life, his high level is not surprising. She recently put up for sale her luxurious house in the Harlem neighborhood to move to the Hamptons with her husband. Thanks to this change, she was able to know what she was like inside, and discover some curiosities, such as the room, the decorative sculptures of animals and other eccentricities, such as the beautiful classic furniture with a vintage air.

Jason Segel He was the actor who brought Marshall Erikseen to life. After the resounding success of the series, he moved to the city of Pasadena after selling his Mediterranean-style mansion in the heart of Los Angeles. His new 5-bedroom house dates back to 1919. Jason bought it a century after it was built for $4.23 million. With period Victorian flair, seen in its white wood paneled façade and dark gray scaled roof, it’s amazing.

In New York, Robin Scherbatsky was just a television reporter. After her triumph as a pop star, in real life, the career of cobie smulders went straight to the superhero franchise, Marvel. Before she moved with her husband and two daughters to Los Angeles, she lived in a New York penthouse until it sold for $3.1 million.

Although it is not much to show in detail the reform of his new house, thanks to his Instagram and the photos where he shares his looks, it is known that he is as much a fan of decorative wallpaper as his companions Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson.

During the series, Ted Mosby was a hopeless romantic who was just looking to find the woman of his life. However, in real life the actor’s love Josh Radnor it’s just his dog. With him, he shares many photos on his Instagram.

In this way, it was possible to know what the living room is like, where it only has a brown leather sofa that matches the fur of its beloved pet. With earthy and blue tones in the Persian-style cushions, his house has a super homey and comfy result.

The actress who played the adorable Lily was Alyson Hannigan and in 2019 he showed how, with a lot of ingenuity and a lot of humor, he reorganized the living room of his house so that his two daughters did not lose the rhythm of school during the covid-19 pandemic. She decorated the fireplace and showed that blue is the chosen and favorite tone for various corners of her house.

Who of all the characters was your favorite in How I met your mother?