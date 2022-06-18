This is what the airline brand “Luisito Comunica” would look like

They create the logo of what would be the airline of the influencer Luisito Comunica and the result is surprising for its design.

The person in charge of this work was the tiktoker and designer Ernesto Serna Reyes, known as Mr Brander.

Sr Brander is a content creator that is about designing and redesigning the logos of some brands and making them look like luxury brands.

One of the reasons why social networks are having a significant boom is the creativity of content creators.

Nowadays, we know that we live in an era in which the so-called content creators are already part of brand strategies, which is why this profession is gaining more and more popularity among the new generations.

This is revealed even a survey signed by Morning Consult, which indicates that, in Latin America alone, 86 percent of people between the ages of 13 and 38 have in mind to become full-time content creators.

Of course, taking into account the relevance that social networks are gaining, reality dictates that, in terms of creators, the offer is enormous and, in that sense, there is something for everyone.

This would be the logo of Luisito Comunica’s airline

One of the content creators that, on TikTok, stands out for its content, is Ernesto Serna Reyes, known on the Chinese social network as @srbranderwhich is dedicated to designing and redesigning brand logos.

Now, in one of his most recent videos, the also tiktoker, created the logo of what would be the airline of the influencer Luisito Comunicaone of the most recognized internet personalities in the country and, without a doubt, a benchmark in terms of social networks.

Responding to the question of one of his followers about what would happen if Luisito Comunica was an airline, Mr. Brander did his job and the result is as follows:

@srbrander Reply to @gallito_vlogs Tag @Luisillo El Pillo if you liked the #design #logo #logos #logotipo #luisitocomunica #avion #aerolineas #aeropuerto ? original sound – Ernesto Serna Reyes

The dichotomy of content creators

Today, brands are more involved with social networks, since they represent an important strategy to reach new audiences, millions of consumers with a single post, be it a video or a simple image.

For it, content creators represent a great tool in a context in which digitization continues to grow and the use of social networks continues to transform day by day.

However, the panorama is still complex, since the scope of its influence among audiences is still being debated.

In the United States, a few weeks ago, it became known an initiative that seeks, from now on, to punish influencers who make false or inappropriate reviews of various products.

Given this, the FTC (Federal Trade Commission, Federal Trade Commission of the United States) will punish those influencers who give false or “manipulated” reviews of video gamesThis is because, he says, there are companies that pay influencers to speak well of their products and, in addition, to give them high marks in their analysis.

In Mexico, a few days ago, a law initiative was launched with which it is expected that the work of influencers will be regulated through a reform to the article 32 BIS of the Federal Consumer Protection Law.

