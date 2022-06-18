This is what Ryan Gosling looks like as Ken in the new tape ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. Pictures shared through social media the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken for the new Barbie movie.

Against a pink background, Gosling, 41, posed in a denim vest and jeans that reveal his white boxer shorts. In addition to a new look, with platinum blonde hair.

The film inspired by the most popular doll will star Margot Robbie and will also feature the participation of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae and Michael Cera.

Directed by Greta Gerwig after her debut in Lady Bird, and her adaptation of Little Women, both of which earned her Best Picture nominations at the Academy Awards.

Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.

Angela Janayna Mendoza Stop | Reform Agency

Related note: This is what Margot Robbie looks like as Barbie

Despite the fact that the live action of Barbie will be released in July 2023, this Tuesday the first photo of Margot Robbie characterized as the popular doll was released.

In the image, the actress is seen smiling inside a pink convertible.

Said film is directed by Greta Gerwig and produced by Warner Bros. Pictures; In addition, it has a great cast: Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu.

In 2019, when the project was announced, the actress said she was proud to be the new face of this iconic character.