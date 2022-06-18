This is what Nicole Kidman looked like in The Others

The others premiered in 2001 with the story of a widow named Grace, played by Nicole Kidman. It all starts when she faces the mysteries of the dead and, meanwhile, she dedicates herself to educating her children in a very strict way and under religious norms. However, the terror begins when her strict enforced order is challenged by circumstances beyond her control.

The movie “The others” was a bona fide box office success. It went on to reach $200 million worldwide. It also garnered several Goya Award nominations, including a Best Actress nomination for Nicole Kidman. In the same way, he received his second BAFTA64 award? and his fifth Golden Globe Award nomination.

