“This is the worst I’ve ever felt with any car”

The Mercedes team is still struggling to find the performance they lack and Hamilton is growing increasingly frustrated. The seven-time world champion assures that he had never experienced this sensation in Canada in his sports career and that perhaps it is time to focus on the 2023 car.

The W13 is very bad, according to Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton repeated a Friday being very far from the top of the grid. In the first free practice session he finished eighth less than eight tenths from the first, however, in the second session he dropped to thirteenth position and was 1.2 seconds behind. Verstappen.

Mercedes He was very marked on his arrival in Canada by the new measures introduced by the FIA. These measures, which are intended to solve the ‘porpoising’, it seemed that they were going to harm Mercedes more than any other. Ultimately though, Mercedes will not have to worry about it this weekend as the FIA ​​has decided that this week they will just collect data.

However, that has not stopped meaning that the Mercedes has not performed as the seven-time champion wants. As soon as you get off the W13 in the second session of free practice for the Canadian Grand Prix, hamilton declared to the microphones of Sky Sports the words that summarize the current state of Mercedes: “This car is very bad”.

“Nothing we do in this car seems to work. We have tried different settings with George and myself to see if it could work and I want to see how it went, but for me it was a disaster.Hamilton continued. “It’s like the car is getting worse”.

Focused on the next season?

several months ago since Mercedes they hinted that they were not ruling out, at a certain point in the season, scrapping this year and starting to focus exclusively on the 2023 car. It seems that time has come, or at least in Hamilton’s thinking.

“We will continue working, but it is what it is. I think this is this year’s car, so we have to work hard to create a better car for next season”Lewis assured.

“This is not the Montreal I know or have experienced in my career. It’s the worst I’ve ever felt with no car here. I hope we can work and make some changes tonight, but they are the fundamental things of the car and it will be difficult.Lewis Hamilton concluded.

