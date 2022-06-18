this is the real size photo of the actor’s “hammer”

Chris Hemsworth has become the protagonist world of feverish fantasies of any human being with eyes in his mask. Their paper like the superhero he owns the biggest hammer that has been seen on screen (metaphorically speaking, dirty minds), ‘Thor’, has caused the rock to anxiously await the end of the world so that it comes to rescue hertool in hand and with his blonde Hawaiian surfer hair blowing in the wind.

Another of the little movies for which the actor monopolized all the looks in the direction of his mountain body was ‘Vacaciones’. In this, Chris appeared in a sequence marking packet and covering it with some briefs Repent that left no room for imagination.



Chris and the true plot of ‘Vacation’

I regret to inform you that the churri’s “friend” of Elsa Pataky it’s just one prosthesis made for the film but hey, we also know that the hamburgers at ‘Burger King’ are not 100% beef and we don’t order a salad.

Now, the person in charge of preparing this artwork worthy of being exhibited in the museum of Tita Cervera, Matthew Mungle, has granted a interview for ‘This Morning’ where he has pointed out that it is a key element in the decoration of the performer’s case: “He must have been very happy because he took it home“.

Not sure how much we can say without getting flagged, so just watch the clip 😅🍆 pic.twitter.com/FmxayLAvJZ — This Morning (@thismorning) May 16, 2022

“The production was given to him in a box and he placed it on his mantelpiece, next to Thor’s hammer. So you have both hammers together“, has settled the make-up artist, alleging that the colleagues Hemsworth’s XXL look all over his splendor in the middle of the room, along with the photo frames from ‘Zara Home’ and the baroque rug from ‘Ikea’. All very eclectic.