this is the NOTHING natural method with which the actor increases his muscles

Any living being on the face of the earth would say that Chris Hemsworth It is for dipping bread. His role as the superhero ‘Thor’ has caused the citizenship of the world wishes with all its might that we be invaded from another planet so that the interpreter appears, XXL hammer in hand, and saves humanity.

In fact, it is very common for Hemsworth to publish the very harsh between us with which he puts his body in tune from his Instagram account, while the people who contemplates it puts a pack of four donuts from the supermarket between his chest and back.

More specifically, the churri of Elsa Pataky submits to the programCentrfit‘, which is based on very long training sessions that make YouTube videos of the fit girl Patry Jodan are just a class of aquagym for retirees.

Or so we thought. It is said, commented and rumored that the actor could be using an unnatural method to increase the muscles of his bodysuit carved in the temple of desire. He has been the American presenter Joe Rogan the one who has dropped the bombshell on comedian Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh’s podcast: “You can’t get to be that big without an immense amount of hard work, no way!”, he began to say before blurting out the poison dart : “Surely the USADA [agencia americana antidopaje] He’s not knocking on Chris Hemsworth’s door,” Rogan uncovered, alleging that the Australian’s bulging biceps are the result of asteroids.

Although the Rastafarian long-haired artist from Tarifa has not commented on the matter, here it smells of envy by the presenter who casts pa‘ behind.