This is the fight of Angelina Jolie, Guerlain and UNESCO to preserve bees in the world

Last year, the French cosmetics house Guerlain partnered with Angelina Jolie and the UNESCO Women for Bees Program to help counter the declining rates of the global bee population. Now, a year later, 11 women who have been trained as beekeepers have graduated and will participate in beekeeping training programs with the help of Jolie and a second donation of 1 million euros made by Guerlain.

This stage of the efforts will see the launch of the Cambodian phase of the program. 12 of the new apprentice beekeepers – who have been chosen by the UNESCO team in Phenom Pen along with Jolie’s charitable foundation in the region, the MJP Foundation—will enter six months of training.

The general objectives of the Guerlain x UNESCO Women for Bees Program are two: create business and employment opportunities for women while working to repopulate bee populations, an insect that plays a fundamental role in pollination and, as a result, food security. According to the IPBES Assessment Report on Pollinators, Pollination and Food Production, about 75% of all cultivated plants and 90% of wild flowering plants depend on pollinators, including bees.

“In 2021, we are joining forces with UNESCO and actress and philanthropist Angelina Jolie to launch the Women for Bees program with Significant goals for 2025: 2,500 hives installed in the heart of 25 UNESCO biosphere reserves125 million bees repopulated and 50 women trained and supported in establishing their own beekeeping operations”, says Cécile Lochard, Director of Sustainability at Guerlain.

“After the first training program in France and now this second in Cambodia, the Women for Bees program will have trained 18 female beekeepers in total, all of whom are well advanced in setting up their own beekeeping operations around the world. And at the end of the first year of the program, we are on track to have repopulated almost 25 million bees”.

At the beginning of this year, Jolie, who is the muse of the house and godmother of the bee program, visited Cambodia to launch the six-month training program for the 12 female beekeepers, where she was joined by a graduate of the program’s inaugural class, beekeeper Aggelina Kanellopoulou. With Jolie’s encouragement, Kanellopoulou acted as a mentor to the new trainees and shared her experiences with them, including educating her in beekeeping best practices.

As part of the visit, the two went to Siam Reap, the Samlot district and the Tonle Sap UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, which is part of the Angkor Archaeological Park. Jolie also stopped at local high schools, forest conservation and biodiversity study sites within the reserve. and joined a beekeeping session at Guerlain’s bee school in Samlot district.

Jolie’s participation in the Guerlain x UNESCO Women for Bees Program came full circle with this recent visit, as it was she who brought Guerlain to the Southeast Asian nation in 2019 as the place to start her work with the French house. Cambodia was the backdrop for their first Mon Guerlain commercial together, and during the visit, she and the Guerlain team met with members of the MJP Foundation, as well as people from the communities that benefit from the work the Guerlain Foundation does. Foundation.

Jolie’s passion for Cambodia stems in part from honoring the homeland of her son Maddox, who was born there. (The MJP in his foundation’s name stands for the initials of his son, Maddox Jolie Pitt.) Jolie chose to base the foundation in the Samlot region because it is the area of ​​the country that was most affected by the Cambodian Civil War.

As part of its mission, the MJP Foundation aims to counter extreme poverty that exists in rural Cambodia. There are several aspects to executing its mission, including improving health and health services, education, agriculture, and women’s empowerment programs. There is also a strong emphasis on protecting the environment and conserving wildlife in the area. In addition, the foundation educates farmers on how to get the most out of their livestock, land, and other resources; and they are also trained to raise bees for honey production.

Both the MJP Foundation and the Guerlain x UNESCO Women for Bees Program have to combat the strong Cambodian cultural values ​​linked to wild honey in order to achieve their missions regarding the preservation of bees. The use of wild honey is widespread in traditional Cambodian medicine and beeswax for blessing ceremonies is deeply ingrained in the culture.so much so that the search for honey is considered a long-standing ancestral tradition.

But this search for honey along with deforestation and pesticides are the main threats to the bee population in Cambodia, so the goal of all parties involved is to change the value system around wild honey in Cambodia through education, outreach and training that extends beyond the trainee bee program. Tour guides are also being educated as part of a pilot program that uses guides as disseminators of information to the general public, including tourists, about the importance of native bee conservation.