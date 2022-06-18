This is Hugh Jackman’s quarantine

The current coronavirus pandemic has caused Australia to suffer these days a new 14-day quarantine. This has made its population come up with ways to survive the boredom of confinement once again, including the Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman, who is sharing a series of hilarious videos through his social networks.

the protagonist of X Men Y the great showman no longer knows how to kill the hours, so has started playing with peanuts. Some juggling that initially left the performer in a bad way by repeatedly failing. Jackman has published several of these clips celebrating a new day passed (and there are already 10).

The memory of the first kiss

The Australian interpreter has also taken the opportunity to recommend Ethan Hawke’s TED Talk, the Apple TV+ series What you don’t see about me or the new film In a New York neighborhood. Nevertheless, the most shared moments are those of their anecdotes: among them that of their first kiss.

“What if I remember my first kiss? Sure, who doesn’t? Sarah Downsett. By the way, I met her about a year ago. So sorry Sarah for bringing this up,” she replied in a video. Jackman, who has been married to actress and producer Deborra-Lee Furness for 25 years.

“I was walking, thinking we were alone and when we were going to kiss, like 20 friends showed up. They chased us through the bushes. Finally, after they left and we had our first kiss“reveals the interpreter. “I went to a school for boys and she went to a school for girls, and we met there every day for a month.” And the first kiss is never forgotten (for better or worse) .

After participating in The scam (Bad Education) in 2019, Jackman will next appear in Reminiscence, The Son, The Good Spy, Enzo-Ferrari Y Apostle Paul. A return through the front door.

