This is how Reese Witherspoon, the richest actress, lives and spends her fortune

Some roles in the film industry have managed to pigeonhole different performers. For example, it has happened with sagas like Harry Potter, in which its younger actors remained related to their characters for a long time. And so it happened with Reese Witherspoon, who had a hard time getting rid of the label “a very legal blonde”, which gave her quite a bit of fame at the time.

However, the 45-year-old American actresswhose real name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, has been able to reinvent herself and become one of the most important producers in the world, with a fortune that puts her at the head of the industry on the entire planet.

According to the magazine Forbeshis staggering fortune is estimated at 400 million dollars (336.7 million euros)following the purchase by Blackstone, a media company, of a majority stake in Hello Sunshine, the production company that the actress founded in 2016.

Said purchase agreement has estimated the value of Witherspoon’s production company at 900 million dollars (757.54 million euros)a price with which they want to put women as protagonists, having recognized titles such as Big Little Lies, The Morning Show either Little Fires Everywhere.

However, Witherspoon does not leave the company, but will continue to have a place on the board of directors of the new company created, still without a name. A) Yes, It will have an 18% stake, that is, it will still be able to raise approximately 120 million dollars after taxes., while she will continue to receive what comes from her professional career as an actress. Predictably, her assets will continue to increase.

To exemplify the importance of this agreement, the new project will be directed by Kevin Mayer, a former Disney executive with special relevance in the acquisition, at the time, of Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, among others. In 2020, Mayer would be named COO of ByteDance, the Chinese company behind TikTok. He is joined in the direction of Tom Staggs, who was the first director of operations (COO) of the aforementioned Disneya position he would leave in 2016.

Said fortune will not be a trivial matter, since she is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood, since according to different industry sources revealed to Forbes, enter a million dollars for each episode broadcast on televisionto which he adds 1.2 million dollars for starring and producing The Morning Showfrom Apple TV+.

Next, we tell you about the career of Witherspoon, the richest actress in the world, and how she has amassed the wealth she has today. This is how Reese Witherspoon lives and spends her fortune.

Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon was born on March 22, 1976 in Louisiana (United States)

Her father, John Draper Witherspoon, a leading otolaryngologist in the country, was assigned by the army to Wiesbaden (Germany), when she was only 4 years old.

At the age of 7, he began making television commercials for a flower shop and taught acting classes, which added to his great passion for literature.

After taking off her career as a secondary actress, she participated as a protagonist in Disney’s ‘A place far away’ (1993).

Her growing fame led her to act with actors on the level of Danny DeVito and Mark Wahlberg, among others.

In 1998, he starred alongside Tobey Maguire in ‘Pleasantville’, a fictional story about 2 teenage brothers

He also had a supporting role in the film ‘American Psycho’.

And he even got to appear as a guest star on ‘Friends’

However, the role that typecast her was that of “a very legal blonde” in the 2001 film of the same name, whose performance earned her her second Golden Globe for best actress, as well as an MTV Movie Award.

Although her stardom came with ‘Walk the Line’, a biographical film about Johnny Cash, which earned her a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and an Oscar for best leading actress.

With an already significant fortune, Witherspoon fell in love with Ryan Phillippe, as well as the real estate business…

In 2001, the couple bought the Bel Air mansion for $3.3 million, which they sold in 2004 for $4.5 million.

Witherspoon came to buy 3 properties in Brentwood, an exclusive area of ​​Los Angeles, in California (United States). The first was in 2003, for 4.7 million dollars…

The second, in 2009, for 3.3 million dollars…

And the last one he added to his collection, unifying everything in a huge mansion, adding a total value of 11 million dollars

In 2008, she bought a property for 5.8 million, where she would marry her new partner, Jim Toth, in 2010.

But he sold it, in 2013, for 4.9 million, a deal in which he lost out

In 2010, he bought a ranch from actor Steven Seagal for $6.9 million…

But, again, he sold it again 2 years later, for 8 million

He sold a house in 2014, in Los Angeles, for $1,440,000, almost half a million more than the purchase price, which he made with his ex-partner

Although he continued to buy with Toth, specifically, a mansion in Nashville, in 2014, for 2 million

And another in Pacific Palisades, where the couple left 12.7 million

In August 2019, he bought a ranch in Malibu, California (United States) for 6.5 million dollars…

And he sold it, the following year, for 6.7 million dollars to Meg Haney, sister of the designer and stylist of the actress.

Last year, he put his Pacific Palisades property up for sale, bringing in around $17 million.

This same year, he has secretly bought an exclusive English residence in Los Angeles worth 16 million dollars

And he also has a garage full of cars, like a GMC Yukon Hybrid, which is priced at around $70,000.

Plus a Porsche Cayenne (92,000 euros), a Range Rover (50,000), a Mercedes-Benz ML (70,000), a BMW 7 Series with Alpina finish (155,000)…

A Mercedes-Benz E-Class (53,000) and a Land Rover Freelander (30,000)

As a strong defender of women’s rights and faced with the shortage of leading men in Hollywood, in 2012, she founded Pacific Standard, which produced films such as ‘Perdida’ and ‘Salvaje’

In 2018, she started with Hello Sunshine, a feminist production company that emerged after the denunciations of the #MeToo movement.

The production company has been included among the 100 most relevant companies in ‘Time’ magazine

With a value of 900 million dollars, it has been bought mostly by Blackstone

Although Witherspoon will continue to earn $120 million after taxes

To which is added that she is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood, especially in ‘The Morning Show’, where she enters 1.2 million dollars for being the protagonist and producer

Among her possessions, it is worth highlighting Reese’s Book Club, a project that adapts novels written by women, with more than 2.1 million followers, whose goal is to change the industry’s view of women

The club has an initiative called LitUp, which patronizes unknown authors, with all expenses paid regarding the publication of their books

In addition, he dedicates a significant amount of his efforts –and money– to the adaptation of novels and popular stories

He also has a clothing brand, Draper James, with which he promised to give free dresses to teachers.

Although it was sued for being only “a marketing strategy”, according to the professors, because they never arrived…

However, his firm defense of the role of women in the Hollywood industry is more than proven.