This is how Anne Hathaway made discretion her best ally in Hollywood

“You can’t change the past, but you can learn the lesson,” said Anne Hathaway (Brooklyn, 1982) in one of the promotional interviews for Alice in Wonderland [la versión de Tim Burton, de 2010, donde era la Reina Blanca]to later add: “More specifically, don’t pluck your eyebrows. The other day I saw a picture of myself from when I was a teenager, and I had them amazing, and then I made them very thin and it took me forever to grow them back, but they never went back to how they were at the beginning. So it’s best not to wax them, wait until you’re a little older and see what works for your brows.”

The American actress, who shot to global fame playing Mia Thermopolis in surprise princess (Gerry Marshall, 2000), to which, by the way, they also plucked her eyebrows to make her a worthy royal heiressconsolidated as a star thanks to his participation in The Devil Wears Prada (David Frankell, 2006). There she became Andrea Sachs, the long-suffering assistant of a fashion magazine who (oh, coincidence!) also goes through an interesting process of aesthetic change. Perhaps for this reason, many people associate Hathaway with that normal neighbor at school who, from one day to the next, turns into a swan. Step by step, change by change, with discretion by flag.

Hathaway is that swan charged with naturalness who, however, spares no resources in the face of the demands of the script. That she has to cut her hair to win an Oscar? She does it, without any kind of shame, although she later regrets it. To embody the Fantine of The Miserables (Tom Hopper, 2021) she got rid of her enviable brown hair. What he thought would be an anecdote turned out to be a drama: “I didn’t expect it to be something important, because it had been my idea. I’ve backflipped through windows, jumped off buildings…and cutting my hair brought me to tears patient level of mental institution. She was inconsolable ”, he said then in Live! with Kelly. Indeed, his thing is not to change his style (pull the newspaper library and you will see). She feels comfortable when she wears medium hair with a soft wavesmoky shadows (with eyebrow pencil, a good mascara that amplifies the look and black eyeliner) and a pink lipstick or naked.

Her fear of change is such that after giving birth to her first child, in 2016, upon returning to a set shooting (Ocean’s Eight, by Gary Ross, released in 2018) felt completely unsure of herself. “One of the good things about being in this business for so long is that I have overcome the pressure for the aesthetic appearance that is assumed of an actress. I no longer beat myself up about it. But after my son was born, I was slow to lose weight and It was one size larger than I normally wear.. The director told me that it was great, that we had a lot of women in the film and we had to have as many different bodies as we could have, which I was relieved to hear. But I went into set and I just couldn’t help but be aware of my weight gain. ”I’m in jeans, I’ve done my best and I’m going to love myself and that’s it’…and Sandy Bullock looks at me and says, ‘You look good, Mom.’ She made me feel amazing. And then Cate Blanchet was like: ‘Nice jeans, Hathaway‘. It was incredible. And then Rihanna looks at me and starts. ‘Damn, what a nice ass you have!‘. Of course I was entering shock, and she continued: ‘You have an ass like mineoooo’. and i can tell you that I’ve never felt like this before set before“, He confessed after the premiere of the tape to Ellen.