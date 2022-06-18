This is how Angelina Jolie maintains her enviable figure

Maintaining a figure like that of Angelina Jolie does not seem easy, however, the secret consists of a strict exercise routine, the elimination of foods such as sugar and the consumption of four basic foods. The ex-wife of Brad Pitt started consuming insects on a trip to Cambodia and since then they have become her main dish. So if you like worms, crickets, tarantulas and coconut oil, you have the potential to easily achieve a figure as slim as the Lara Croft performer.

The actress has explained several times that some time ago she eliminated bad habits from her life such as sugar, coffee and tobacco to lead a healthy lifestyle. His diet basically focuses on lean beef and steamed fish, combined with vegetables, sugar-free drinks and soy or vegetable milk. Although it is not really a very complicated diet, it does require a lot of will in order not to fall into temptations or food whims.





However, the secret to maintaining such a slim figure seems to lie elsewhere. And it is that Angelina Jolie is a frequent consumer of ants, worms, scorpions and tarantulas. The actress has said that her diet “is rich in nutrients and low in fat”, and in order to increase her muscles, she must mix the insects with coconut oil. During a trip to Cambodia in 2011, the protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ became familiar with the consumption of insects. In that country, during the war, soldiers ate crickets to survive. The actress even learned to cook insects and we have seen her on the networks cooking tarantulas and scorpions, even confessing that tarantulas “taste like French fries”.

His first two adopted children, Maddox and Pax Thien, are originally from Cambodia and Vietnam, respectively, and it is part of their culture to eat insects. Angelina Jolie’s children are used to eating crickets. The actress pointed out that humans have always eaten insects, but they have forgotten, it goes without saying that we can eat insects. It is a question of culture. The artist is not the only Hollywood celebrity who has decided to base her diet on insects. Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman and Justin Timberlake, among others, have also joined this gastronomic trend and confessed that they usually eat crickets, worms and grasshoppers.

Angelina Jolie starts the day by drinking a spoonful of coconut milk, for its antibacterial properties, but she is not satisfied with the diet, she also complies with a strict daily routine of sports training. She combines aerobic routine to burn body fat with resistance exercises. Due to her busy schedule, she performs multiple combined exercises to maximize training results in the least amount of time. She performs Kickboxing, Canoeing, Yoga and Climbing, combined with Step ups, Squats, Leg Lunges and Bicep Curls. Maintaining the enviable figure of the actress is not impossible, she requires a lot of discipline, a lot of commitment… and a lot of courage to incorporate worms, spiders and crickets into her diet.