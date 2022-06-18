This is how Amanda Seyfried got the perfect waves for the Golden Globes

This year’s Golden Globes have forced stars to attend the gala from their homes. But being at home does not have to detract from the glamour, and he proved it amanda seyfriednominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Marion Davies in the film Mank. With the help of Renato Campora, his trusted hair stylist and artistic director of the FEKKAI hair product line, Seyfried paid tribute to golden Hollywood also on the red carpet (digital, yes) with some slight waves of inspiration from the 40s.

“I was inspired by the beautiful dress of Oscar de la Renta Amanda’sCapora tells us. “So I went for a romantic and iconic hairstyle that would complement the whole look.” To achieve this, Capora began by wetting the actress’s hair and applying FEKKAI’s Brilliant Gloss Perfecting Crème. Next, she sprayed the roots with some Kenra Nitro Memory Crème to add volume and protect her hair before proceeding to blow-dry it with a round brush. Campora parted her hair to one side and curled it strand by strand with a 38mm curling iron. Afterward, he held each wave until they cooled completely. After removing the pins, she brushed through her hair to soften the look (while Seyfried nibbled on Girl Scout Samoa cookie beads), before giving it the final finish: first with FEKKAI’s Full Blown Volume Texturing Spray “to add texture.” and volume” and finally with Kenra’s Artformation Hairspray to ensure a long-lasting hold.