They show what the special editions of Sharpie are like in each country

There are many brands in the world that have positioned themselves very well in the minds of people, even transcending borders regardless of where they are. Many times this is due to the strategies that these firms launch in which they include special editions or even unique products for each public or country in which they are located, as revealed by a netizen about the brand of pens and office supplies like Sharpie.

One of the skills that a brand has is to maintain the line of style, in each of its products, without losing its essence before its audience. A new product for a limited time or an anniversary have become the perfect excuse for many brands to launch special editions.

In marketing, a special edition is an attractive strategy for the consumer since the target has the opportunity to acquire a product that they may not be able to have at another time, since it will only be available during a certain time or in a specific place.

The objective of the special editions is to excite the customer again, arouse their interest and, of course, encourage them to purchase. Therefore, the level of sales is increased, in less time than if it were the same product, without any redesign or change that denotes this type of edition.

So are the special editions of Sharpie in each country

Through a video shared on the social network Facebook, An Internet user showed what the special editions of Sharpie are like in each country of the world.

The Internet user showed what Sharpie products are like in Europe, where they have a liquid ink pen with a meter. While in the US they have Clear View with a clear tip.

In Mexico, the office supplies brand has its God pen.

The recording of the Internet user generated that the digital pulse will comment showing the fidelity they have to the brand.

“I have one that Sharpie took out with a text marking tip and another that erases what you underlined,” says one of the comments.

“I don’t know if you can say special edition but sharpei sells wax or crayon markers,” another comment reads.

“Very true, I worked as an engineer at Sharpie and there are countless markers, pens and professional colors,” says another comment.

Currently there are many brands that create a special edition or product for each country in which they are located, the most successful example is Coca-Cola, which has generated millions of sales in the world since its return, but in many parts of the world the presentation of the size where in Mexico there are containers that do not exist in other countries.

Another example is McDonalds, which is characterized as a fast food firm, but its menu may vary depending on which country it is in. Many consumers of the brand have created content showing the variety of menus in the firm’s restaurants in countries such as Italy, Argentina, the United States, among others.

