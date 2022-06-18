They seek in Tequila to revive traditional medicine

Due to the lack of doctors and medicines in the community of Moxala, in the municipality of Tequilafive women seek to rescue the medicine traditional and install a space where they can work in herbalist.

The women are part of the group Masewalsiwameh TlapahtihkeWhat does it mean Women Indigenous people who heal, and have turned their eyes to the herbalist as an alternative to help care for diseases that affect the population.

Jairo Guarneros Sosa, an activist, commented that in recent days he talked with those womenwho have a Casa de la Salud project, where they seek to have medicinal plants that are not in their community and thus give their neighbors an option in the absence of doctors and medicines from the local Health Unit.

He pointed out that to carry out this project they have a 150-square-meter plot of land that they have already flattened and put pillars and a roof, but they need wood to be able to close the room, as well as doors and windows.

“In the communities there is not much money and it costs a lot to earn it, the effort has been enormous to buy the board and the sheet,” he commented.

Guarneros Sosa mentioned that they need not only wood, but also cement, gravel for the floor and cable for electricity, in addition to the fact that they also need material for health.

He added that what they have so far is a scale, pots and glass jars for dyes and to store plants that are not in their community.

He commented that they are knocking on doors to get help from altruistic people and thus build what they need.