They kill Jéssica, a medical student in Oaxaca

Diana Manzo

Oaxaca, Oax.- Violence against women does not stop in Oaxaca; Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, Jessica, a student of comprehensive medicine and community health at the “Benito Juárez” Welfare University in Santiago Yolomécatl, was found lifeless and with signs of torture, confirmed members of the feminist collective “Chicatanas” in the Oaxacan Mixteca.

According to the police report, the body of the young university student was found in a trailer on the road to the community of Yucundaa, at the height of where the facilities of the University of Medicine and Community Health are built.

Experts from the Vice Prosecutor’s Office of Justice of the Mixteca region arrived at the scene, who cordoned off the area and carried out the corresponding removal of the body, as well as investigations under the femicide protocols to find the person or persons responsible.

Through social networks, members of the feminist groups “Marea Verde Mixteca y Chicatanas” demanded justice and announced a march for this Thursday afternoon in the municipality of Santiago Yolomécatl, Oaxaca.

“Not one more, not one more femicide” demanded the collectives, pointing out that the young Jessica had a future ahead of her, but it was taken from her by murdering her, for which they highlighted no more impunity for so many femicides in Oaxaca.

According to the collective Ges Mujer “Rosario Castellanos”, from January to June 2022, 64 femicides have been registered in Oaxaca, with the Isthmus of Tehuantepec being the most violent Oaxacan region for women.

Also in its report, Ges Mujer points out that from December 1, 2016 to date, which includes the state administration of Alejandro Murat’s PRI, 645 women have been murdered in Oaxaca.

Just last week, another woman named Soledad was allegedly murdered by her partner in the capital of Oaxaca, her family and friends held a march and announced another one next Saturday to demand from the justice authorities the full weight of the law and zero impunity.