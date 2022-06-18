They discover the remains of the Spanish galleon that inspired the movie ‘The Goonies’

In 1985 it premiered the gooniesone of the jewels of the Amblin factory that, with a script by Steven Spielberg and directed by Richard Donner, narrated the adventures of a group of boys in Astoria, Oregon, and a legendary pirate ship laden with riches.

The story of the ship that disappeared off the coast of the northwestern United States was inspired by a real case, that of a Spanish galleon, the Holy Christ of Burgos, who disappeared in the area in 1693. Now, his remains have been found.

As stated in an extensive report National Geographicthe remains of the ship’s hull were removed from some sea caves near the town of Manzanita, in Oregonearlier this week.

It was a risky emergency recovery mission, according to National Geographicwhich involved archaeologists, law enforcement personnel and search and rescue teams from multiple state and local agencies.





“I’m shocked and relieved,” he said. Scott Williamsan archaeologist with the Washington State Department of Transportation and president of the Maritime Archeology Society (MAS), a volunteer group that spearheaded a 15-year search for the wreck.

A dozen beams have been found that correspond to the Santo Cristo de Burgos, a Spanish galleon that sailed from the Philippines to Mexico in the year 1693 when it veered off course and disappeared, probably shipwrecked on what is now the Oregon coast.

Silk, porcelain and beeswax

His cargo included expensive Chinese silk, porcelain, and blocks of beeswax to make candles. The Santo Cristo de Burgos was a Manila galleon, a type of sturdy wooden boat that traveled an annual trade route between the Spanish colonies in the Philippines and Mexico between 1565 and 1815, a period that marked the first era of world trade.

Despite its 250-year history, and the inevitable loss of wooden vessels crossing the dangerous Pacific, very few Manila Galleon wrecks have been found. Only three are known from the west coast of the American continent, with one in Oregon, California and Baja Mexico, and so far no surviving hull remains have been discovered.





The Santo Cristo shipwreck was known along the Oregon coast as the legendary ‘Beeswax Shipwreck,’ a nickname derived from the blocks of beeswax that washed ashore over the centuries and were traded by local native american tribes and later by Anglo-European settlers.

Because honey bees are not native to the Americas and were imported from Europe in the 17th century, Asian beeswax was an important import for the colonies of Spain, where beeswax candles were required for Catholic services.

tracks for years

There were other clues that a shipwreck lay hidden somewhere along the shoreline, from small pieces of blue and white china to large chunks of wood tossed on rocks or buried in quicksand. A section of the upper deck of a wooden boat was visible at the mouth of a river near Manzanita until roughly the 1920s.

And the oral histories of the indigenous tribes of the area speak of a foreign ship that was shipwrecked long ago, with a crew that washed ashore and met different fates.

The discovery of the remains of the galleon “confirms that our ancestral people knew what they were talking about,” says Robert Kentta, director of cultural resources for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz and a member of the Siletz Tribal Council. “They told oral histories in a way that told the truth,” he adds.





As white settlers arrived on this dramatic and rugged coastline, Native American accounts adorned themselves with ever more fantastic tales of hidden riches.

In the late 20th century, local legends about treasure and galleons, and the search for them, regularly appeared in the pages of Oregon newspapers. those reports caught the attention of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and probably inspired his idea for the 1985 film the goonies.

22 years of searching

In the mid-2000s, a group of researchers, including Scott Williams, decided to answer that question, eventually forming the Society for Maritime Archeology (MAS). They studied thousands of pieces of Chinese porcelain collected by wanderers over the years and determined that they were from the Kangxi period (1661-1722).

Chinese ceramics and Asian beeswax blocks with Spanish markings led them to conclude that one of the two Manila galleons that disappeared between approximately 1650 and 1750 had to be there: the Holy Christ of Burgoswhich was lost in 1693, or the Saint Francis Xavierwhich disappeared in 1705.

At first, archaeologists suspected that the mysterious wreck was that of the 1705 San Francisco Xavier, sincee in 1700, a magnitude 9 earthquake hit the west coast and caused a huge tsunami. If the Santo Cristo had been shipwrecked in the area, they reasoned, the tsunami that swept up the coast a few years later would have destroyed all that remained.





Then a geological survey revealed something surprising: the area near the Nehalem River, where beeswax, porcelain and pieces of a wooden ship had been found, was below, and not above, the sediment layer that left the estimated wave of almost 8 meters high that hit the coast. This meant that the mysterious shipwreck must already have been there when the tsunami hit in 1700.

A catalog of Spanish ships published in the 1930s, a source still widely consulted by archaeologists, stated that, according to Spanish records, the Santo Cristo burned down somewhere in the middle of the Pacific. But the group of volunteers raised money to fund research into Spain’s exhaustive naval archives, which ultimately told a different story: Despite a years-long search by the Spanish crown, the Santo Cristo de Burgos had simply disappeared.

Investigators were convinced that the sunken ship in Manzanita was the Santo Cristo de Burgos. They managed to prove that the woods found were from Anacardiaceae, a species of tropical hardwood found in Asia. Radiocarbon dating indicated that the tree was felled around 1650.which coincides with the timeline of the missing ship.





During the summer of 2020, MAS archaeologists investigated the caves (which can only be accessed by water or dangerous rock climbing at extremely low tides) and determined that the beams were a “secondary repository”, meaning that they were not part of a shipwreck site but had been washed into the cave, possibly by the 1700 tsunami.

After a year of delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and unpredictable weather, a few dozen people gathered at dawn this week on an empty beach to recover the remains of Santo Cristo de Burgos.

The beams were recovered safely and intact, and the team felt a palpable sense of relief. “It was amazing to pull off such a complex operation, which was made entirely possible by the exceptional teamwork, cooperation and professionalism of everyone involved,” he said. Jim Delgadomain archaeological researcher of the project.

The woods are now in the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, where they will be carefully documented and preserved. Each timber will be scanned in detail and the scans will be shared with Manila Galleon experts around the world to better understand how the extraordinary ships were built.