They create a millimetric robot that dives through the body to carry medicine
- Stanford University has presented NatureCommunication, a miliRobot made by mechanical engineer Renee Zhao.
- By controlling the magnetic fields applied to them, engineers can move them in one direction, jump over obstacles, or jump over them.
- This new Cordless Origami MilliRobot Amphibian with Folding Ability it can slide over uneven surfaces, such as organs in the abdomen, and it can float through our body fluids.
Universities and research centers around the world compete to create the best millimeter robotwith the intention that it be inserted into the body and deliver drugs directly.
Stanford University has presented NatureCommunication, a miliRobot made by mechanical engineer Renee Zhao
Most of these little robots are built to move due to a magnetic field, which uses the force of a scanner. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
Stanford University has presented NatureCommunication, a miliRobot made by mechanical engineer Renee Zhao. By controlling the magnetic fields applied to them, engineers can move them in one direction, jump over obstacles, or jump over them. Zhao and his colleagues allowed him to jump ten times his length.
This new Cordless Origami MilliRobot Amphibian with Folding Ability it can slide over uneven surfaces, such as organs in the abdomen, and it can float through our body fluids. You can do all this by taking a medication until you reach the area where it has to be administered. That is, it is applied where it is needed, it is not necessary that the medicine should circulate throughout the body. MilliRobot contains a highly concentrated drug and is applied where it is needed.
According to its designers, this millimetric robot uses the ability to fold, like an accordion, to squeeze out the medicine to be administered. Its design includes a hole that facilitates the loading of objects; It can retrieve objects from the abdomen, for example, or it can carry cameras inside the body, which can facilitate some diagnosis.
The main difficulty is its construction.
Millirobots offer the advantage of operating in confined and inaccessible places where their flexibility allows them to adapt well. The main difficulty is its construction.. This problem has been solved by the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the City University of Hong Kong (CityU).
With support from the Stanford Department of Medicine, Zhao’s lab is studying how to improve current treatments and procedures through the creation of new technologies.
The goal is that your robots can not only deliver drugs effectivelybut can also be used for transport instruments or cameras inside the body and help doctors examine patients.
In this sense, the team is also developing devices for the use of ultrasound images in order to follow the path of robots, eliminating the need to open organs.
Yeah well, we won’t see any soon millibots like Zhao’s in hospitals until they are no more developed, his amphibious robot is one of the most advanced.
It is currently in the testing phases.
Finally, Zhao plans to continue shrinking his robots in order to advance microscale biomedical research.
Related Notes:
Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad – The First Healthcare Group in the #Metaverse
“It is urgent to educate the patient” how much time do doctors invest in this?
Walmart sets the example! It will raise wages for its pharmacy workers