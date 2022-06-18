They create a millimetric robot that dives through the body to carry medicine

Stanford University has presented NatureCommunication, a miliRobot made by mechanical engineer Renee Zhao.

By controlling the magnetic fields applied to them, engineers can move them in one direction, jump over obstacles, or jump over them.

This new Cordless Origami MilliRobot Amphibian with Folding Ability it can slide over uneven surfaces, such as organs in the abdomen, and it can float through our body fluids.

Universities and research centers around the world compete to create the best millimeter robotwith the intention that it be inserted into the body and deliver drugs directly.

Most of these little robots are built to move due to a magnetic field, which uses the force of a scanner. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

You can do all this by taking a medication until you reach the area where it has to be administered. That is, it is applied where it is needed, it is not necessary that the medicine should circulate throughout the body. MilliRobot contains a highly concentrated drug and is applied where it is needed.