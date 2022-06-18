These are the highest paid actors on the small screen

Although the cinema is mostly known for its exorbitant budgets and the salaries of its stars, the TV not far behind. Or rather, the streaming platforms They have shown, in many cases, a high level when it comes to generating quality content and with great talent.

The reality is that the distinction between film and television actors slowly begins to dilute, especially if we take into account how much the salaries of many of the stars of streaming, when compared to those of cable television.

In the past, the actors of friends either Sex and the CityThey were among those with the highest salaries. However, with the sheer number of productions we see on a daily basis, it’s no surprise to see what some performers earn from their roles. Next we will see who are the best paid actors on the small screen according to a report from the Variety site.

The cast of Succession, one of the best paid television

Succession It has become one of the most acclaimed series in recent years. The hbo drama about the powerful Roy family already has three seasons and a fourth on the way. Like its members, the actors who play the siblings Kendall, Siobhan and Roman (Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook Y kieran culkin), earn an average of between 300 and 350 thousand dollars per episode. While the patriarch of the family, in charge of BrianCox, is carried between 400 and 500 thousand dollars per episode.

Then come the adults stranger things, the successful Netflix fiction. With four seasons David Harbor (Hopper) and Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), take an estimated 350 and 400 thousand dollars per episode. Speaking of Netflix, another successful fiction on the platform is The Witcherstarring Henry Cavill. The British actor earns 400 thousand dollars per chapter.

Related news

With success comes good rewards for Stranger Things adults

One of the dramas that recently premiered on Paramount Plus was The First Lady, which traces the history of three important first ladies of the United States. The fiction features the performances of michelle pfeiffer, Viola DavisY Gillian Anderson. It is estimated that each of the actresses won 600 thousand dollars per episode.

Of course, who could not not be on this list is Kate Winslet. The Oscar-winning actress starred in one of the best series of 2021: Mare of Easttown, which aired on HBO. For her performance in that production, Winslet received a figure of 650 thousand dollars per episodein addition to her role as executive producer.

the veteran actor Jeff Bridges made his recent return to the screen with The Old Man. After overcoming a serious health problem, the Oscar winner returned to star in this FX miniseries that premiered in June. For his work in fiction, the 72-year-old interpreter took $1 million per episode.

Chris Pratt has become the highest paid actor on the small screen

The first place on the list is surprising, although not so much. This actor has gained greater notoriety in recent years, thanks to his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the Jurassic World saga. Yes, we are talking about Chris Pratt. The actor is brand new TerminalList, the new Amazon Prime Video series. For his work in fiction, Pratt took home an average of $1.4 million per episode..