These are the best movies to enjoy on Latina Television

This weekend, Latina Televisión adds new animated films, comedies and action to its programming so that Peruvian families can enjoy them from home.

Next, we present you films that will arrive and that are ideal to see:

RANGE:

This Saturday, June 18 at 6:30 pm, the premiere of “Rango” will be broadcast, an animated film by the director of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, with the original voices of Johnny Depp, Abigail Breslin, Isla Fisher and Bill Nighy.

The funny film tells the story of a lonely chameleon who lives in the immensity of the Mojave desert. One of his greatest dreams is to become a lawman, but along the way he realizes that it is not an easy task, so he will have no choice but to confront some aspects of his identity.

It should be noted that, after the broadcast of the film, it will be the turn of the Latina Television contest programs: “I am 10 years old: Live Concerts” and “Peru Has Talent – Semifinal”. Both spaces will seek to get the best national talent.

SAVING PRIVATE RYAN:

On Sunday, June 19 at 4 pm, “Saving Private Ryan” will be broadcast, a film that has won 5 Oscars, including Best Director. The film stars Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Giovanni Ribisi, Matt Damon, among others.

The story tells how Captain John H. Miller and seven of his men are chosen to carry out their last mission: save a single man (Ryan) who is on the other side of enemy lines. The captain’s patrol must risk their lives to find and return home safely Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have died in the war.

