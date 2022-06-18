their age, their diet, their reasons for not having children…

Jennifer Aniston, 52, is a benchmark not only as an actress but also as a woman, whose style is imitated by many fans. Although she rose to fame for her role as Rachel Green on the television series “Friends” in the 90s, Aniston has gone on to be nominated for an Oscar for “Cake, a reason to live.” She currently breaks out in the series “The Morning Show,” where she won Best Actress in a Drama at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In a recent interview in Vogue UK, Aniston told the secret to stay in shape. The actress follows a healthy and balanced diet in addition to following a 15-15-15 exercise routine. Regarding the diet, Aniston claimed that she is addicted to bread. “Everyone is scared by the basket of bread”assured in the magazine People. “And I’m not afraid anymore. Of course, it has to be in moderation.”. The actress revealed that from time to time she indulges in a sandwich and pasta.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker