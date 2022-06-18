their age, their diet, their reasons for not having children…

Jennifer Aniston, 52, is a benchmark not only as an actress but also as a woman, whose style is imitated by many fans. Although she rose to fame for her role as Rachel Green on the television series “Friends” in the 90s, Aniston has gone on to be nominated for an Oscar for “Cake, a reason to live.” She currently breaks out in the series “The Morning Show,” where she won Best Actress in a Drama at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In a recent interview in Vogue UK, Aniston told the secret to stay in shape. The actress follows a healthy and balanced diet in addition to following a 15-15-15 exercise routine. Regarding the diet, Aniston claimed that she is addicted to bread. “Everyone is scared by the basket of bread”assured in the magazine People. “And I’m not afraid anymore. Of course, it has to be in moderation.”. The actress revealed that from time to time she indulges in a sandwich and pasta.

The 15-15-15 method that allows you to stay in shape consists of dividing each training session into 15-minute intervals: 15 elliptical, 15 running and 15 spinning. Each training session ends with a sauna that helps purify the body. On days the actress can’t train, she takes long fasted walks with her dogs Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield.

Despite having had several partners, the actress has not had children, despite the fact that her “tummy” has caused speculation about a possible pregnancy on more than one red carpet. In 2016, she posted an art on HuffPost in which she explained her reasons for not having children. “What I am going with this topic: we are complete with or without a partner, with or without children. We have to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our body. This decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make this decision for ourselves and for the girls who look up to us as an example to follow. Let’s make this decision consciously, away from the noise of the tabloids. We don’t have to be married or mothers to be complete. We have to define our own and he was happy and ate partridge”wrote.

The actress has been married twice: with Justin Theroux she took the step in 2015 five years after her separation from Brad PItt. She also has had other official partners such as the actor Daniel McDonald Tate Donovanbetween 1995-1998, and the composer and singer John Mayerbetween 2008-2009.’

Regarding Covid-19, Aniston is clear about it, being a great activist in the fight against the pandemic. Last August she went viral through her Instagram Stories by assuring that do not hang out with unvaccinated friends. “Because if you have the variant, you can still infect me. I may get mildly ill but I won’t have to go to the hospital or die. BUT I CAN stick it to someone who has not been vaccinated or whose health is compromised (or has a previous condition), and thus I would be putting their lives at risk. This is why I am concerned. We have to worry about more than just ourselves.”he told a follower.