The worst moment in the life of Tom Hanks

For years, Tom Hanks surprises the audience with his incredible talent. On more than one occasion, he became the main protagonist of films that were applauded by critics and the Academy.

Besides being one of the favorite hollywood actors, also managed to raise a significant fortune for each of the jobs he did during all this time. Thus, he came to live a life full of luxury.

Although it seems that the actor has it all, the truth is that he did not always live moments of pure happiness. Together with his family they had to go through events that were very complicated and that marked them forever.

Tom Hanks and the difficult times he went through with his family / Source: Instagram @tomhanksfansite

The difficult moment that Tom Hanks and his family had to live

Tom Hanks He formed a beautiful family, which is characterized by being quite large. On more than one occasion, he was very happy with his children, who followed in the same footsteps as him and are dedicated to different areas of the world of entertainment.

However, one of them was involved in several scandals and caused the family to experience one of the most difficult moments of their lives. We are talking about Chet Hanks, who disappeared several years ago and completely worried his loved ones.

At that time, the boy was only 25 years old and was working on his career as a rapper. On more than one occasion, he had stated that he had a strong addiction to drugs and alcohol. From one moment to the next, the family could not find him anywhere.

Due to the strong concern they felt, they decided to report the disappearance to the police and that is how an investigation began. “It’s been a month and they haven’t heard a word from Chet. There was not even a phone call to his family or friends. It’s as if the earth had swallowed him.” a person close to the family came to declare.

“His parents are afraid that he is in a downward spiral again,” they had declared. Some time before his disappearance, Chet had entered rehab to fight his addiction. Thanks to several signals from the young man’s phone, they discovered that he was in Barstow, an area that is considered “the capital of methamphetamine.”

The bad time he lived Tom Hanks it ended in a good way. Finally his son returned to his house, and tried to get ahead. Despite the fact that he is constantly fighting his addictions, the young man does everything possible to be well and be able to continue with his artistic career. However, it is impossible for him to stay away from scandals.

Currently 31 years old, Chet Hanks assured that it was not easy growing up in a successful family. For him, fame was a “double-edged sword” and led him to develop self-destructive attitudes. He also highlighted that he never had a “strong male figure” to help him through those tough times.

What do you think of the actor’s controversial relationship with his son?