The worst moment in the life of Denzel Washington

There can be hundreds of reasons to love it or to hate it. And it is that, as they say, Denzel Washington it’s hilarious. Both in real life and in his public appearances, he is not known for being particularly humorous. Probably, he has his reasons for having bad times and that is why, on some occasions, he has been rude and arrogant. what will be the worst moment of his life?

Better not make jokes with him. It is a reality, which, both in fiction and in real life, has been dedicated to starring in pure and simple action thrillers, historical biopics and uncompromising dramas. This man has shown that he is not especially gifted for humor in his feature films and, the same, in real life.

Denzel Washington’s Personal Life

Denzel Washington He has been married to his wife Pauletta Pearson for 35 years. Even in 1995 they renewed his vows. They have 4 children and, although they have always tried to attribute romances to him with some of his co-stars, the truth is that, sentimentally, he seems to rule the maxim of fidelity.

His father was a pastor in the Pentecostal church and for Denzel religion has always been a big part of his life. So much so that at some point he seriously considered becoming a preacher. Although he is very serious, he is a good samaritan. Nothing he does is public.

However, it is known that he donates part of what he earns in the movies to various associations as well as financially helps children who cannot pay for their own studies.

The worst moment of your life at work

Although successes weigh more on the scales and there are few serious setbacks, Denzel lived his worst moment at work with virtuosity. Even, it’s his worst rated movie. It was a dystopia that dealt with the dangers of cutting-edge technology and that has become totally out of date.

In that production, Denzel Washington looked totally lost. Nothing went right in that sci-fi movie that was directed by Brett Leonard in 1995. Still, not even his fans have recovered from seeing him with dreadlocks.

The worst moment in the life of Denzel Washington.

Has something happened to you in your personal life?

Denzel Washington He has always said that he does not depend on work to be happy. At 67 years old, it can be said that she has achieved everything and not only professionally but also in the family. When during an interview you were asked what was the worst moment of your lifethe actor simply said:

“There was a time when I was worried that I would offend someone or that fans would unfollow me, now I don’t care anymore.” It was for many years, precisely at the beginning of it, that the actor felt that everything he did and said would go down wrong.. That led him to make a spiritual journey, so deep, that today he is dedicated to being closer to God and walking that path with him. That is his mission for the rest of his life.

What is your favorite movie with him?