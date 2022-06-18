‘The White Lotus’, the hellish vacation of a group of rich

Maria Estevez The Angels Updated: 08/05/2021 14:21h

Going on vacation to a tropical place after the pandemic sounds wonderful, but after watching Shyamalan’s “Weather” and the addictive new summer series from HBO, it makes you want to lock the house and never go out again. In ‘The White Lotus’ there’s a lot of beach but also a murder, the perfect excuse to put the magnifying glass on the dysfunctional group of rich people who travel to Hawaii in this scathing satire of class.

Writer, director and creator Mike White returns to television with this fascinating and funny fiction, with a star-studded cast –led by Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy or Fred Hechinger– to which pushes into the abyss of different existential problems.

‘The White Lotus’ takes a wry look at how some people don’t know how to enjoy anything around them, not even on vacation, despite having everything within their reach. “You have to look at the experience of the characters from another perspective. We witness several people moving in an environment different from their own, accustomed to chaos in relationships and in their lives », summarizes Britton, matriarch of a family unable to disconnect and leave behind all her many addictions.

Every look at the heart of what moves these people is a look at what is wrong with the world. There are wealthy people who mistreat the working class, people without humanity, broken marriages… “It’s a roller coaster ride”, says Bartlett, Armond in fiction, the manager of the luxury hotel who, in his attempt to give his guests a paradise, finds his own hell. Partly because of the character of Jake Lacy, who instead of enjoying his honeymoon, plunges into a paranoid revenge. “He’s a guy who, growing up in a privileged way, has become paranoid thinking about the resentment of others towards him.”

