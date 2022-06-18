The video in which Britney Spears fell in love with her cousin

It was no accident that Britney Spears She was named the Princess of Pop in the 1990s. Her beauty and talent took away the glory of that little woman. However, the funniest (or controversial) fact at the beginning of her career was one in particular during a video where he claimed that he had fallen in love with his cousin.

The video in which Britney Spears “supposedly” fell in love with his cousin left a lot of lyrics to speculate. What will be true in the rumour? It all started when, in the song ‘Baby one more Time‘the diva was seen on the premises of a school, which was her high school, where sighed with love for a boy.

The most surprising thing about that moment is that that boy who appeared in the video was his cousin, Chad Spears. Surely, many did not see this rumor coming anywhere. Nevertheless, it was all just an actIn addition, the Princess of Pop at the time was dating Justin Timberlake.

Revolutionary for the time: the video for the song Baby One More Time

The legendary first album Britney Spears It was officially launched more than 20 years ago and it still keeps many secrets. And it is that, it was the beginning of the new millennium, where most of the lyrics of the songs were assigned by the melodic lyrics, the sensual dances and the provocation of the pop princess.

First of all, it is worth remembering that the first great success of Britney Spears it was “… Baby One More Time“, although the song was almost performed by a different artist. After it became a smash hit, the team quickly went to work to make it a video worthy musical for the song.

Britney, for her part, insisted on her idea of ​​making that video seeing herself trapped in a classroom and thinking about several boys. Between several comings and goings of the producers, the singer herself told why her idea would succeed:

“This is not OK. If you want it to reach four-year-olds, then that’s fine, but if you want to reach my age group, you have to go in another direction… “Then I had this idea of ​​where we are in school and we get bored.”

The video in which Britney Spears fell in love with her cousin

That was how it was decided that the main love interest in the video was played by his cousin, ChadSpears. After much talk and criticism received of all kinds, including that she had fallen in love with her cousin, without a doubt, that happened to be his first scandal.

what part of the video Baby One More Time what else do you like?