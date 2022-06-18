‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’, Nicolas Cage laughs at himself, and other movie premieres this weekend | Culture

Nicolas Cage still needed one last challenge: to bring to life a performer with his name and in artistic decline but with a legion of fans halfway around the world, in one of his usual action movies, albeit with a parodic tone. The unbearable weight of a huge talent It is a buffoonery with a couple of funny moments and a few others, of blush, that will only interest admirers of the actor’s interpretive, vital and conceptual histrionics. spider-head is the new film by the director of Top Gun: Maverick, a thriller prisoner who is saved by his interpreters and for some disturbing moment. We are facing a film that takes place practically only indoors and mainly in two spaces. An idea that gets stuck in its own statement without allowing Hemsworth to take flight beyond Thor.

Lightyear is the origin movie for Buzz Lightyear, Star Command. Although it would be better if it went down in history for its cinematographic quality, it is a routine, mechanical, unfunny film with an unoriginal plot. you have to come see it is the new bet by Jonás Trueba, a work about lost complicity, about two contradictory lifestyles, about taking charge or letting go, about ambition and insignificance. It is concise (barely an hour of footage), elevated in its conversations and in its pretensions, resounding, beautiful, free, very personal. And, at the same time, it is very simple in its structure. Finally, We will not kill each other with guns reflects the generational failure of the Spain of the crisis. The filmmaker María Ripoll brings together a group of thirtysomethings in a Valencian town house where, around a paella, they search for their lost identity. It hits the tragicomic tone, with the emotional value of the old house and its meanings and with a story that mixes those two words so common among Spanish youth: party and failure.

The films have been reviewed by Elsa Fernández-Santos, Carlos Boyero and Javier Ocaña, and the full review can be read by clicking on the photo.

The origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, introducing the legendary space ranger who would go on to have generations of fans. Two pairs of friends meet again. They listen to music, talk, read, eat, walk, play ping-pong… It may not seem like much for a movie, that's why YOU HAVE TO COME SEE IT. While the town prepares to celebrate its main festival, Blanca strives to ensure that the first paella she makes in her life is perfect. She has managed to reunite her lifelong friends after years without seeing each other. They are all in their thirties and feel that their youth is slipping away, trapped in job insecurity, disenchantment and a continual starting over. In the near future, two young inmates deal with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments with emotion-altering drugs on prisoners.