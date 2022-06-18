«The unbearable weight of a huge talent», «I laugh here» and «The kitchen brigade»

They support advertising the brigade on the lucky motto “cooking is an act of love”… and the result goes straight to the heart. It is one of the movies that recharges batteries on a day-to-day basis that is for few joys if one watches the news and if one scrutinizes the health of his pecuniary… Because the kitchen brigade it is social cinema but also a hymn to hope.

We have the director of an institution that welcomes young immigrants threatened with expulsion if they are not integrated into the system before they turn eighteen. In short, singularities to the French. Also to a talented chef who, fed up with the media appearance of her boss, slams the door and goes on the dole. Both will end up meeting before twenty kids, with the help of an educator. The kitchen can be an alternative for the reintegration of a human group in which there is everything, as in a pharmacy.

Audrey Lamy and François Cluzet bear on their shoulders the peculiar crusade of their characters, and, although the script does not go out of the comedy lane, the plot allows some darts against laws that seem to be promoted with more bad faith than with desire. of solving problems. Predictably, when the chef arrives at her new kitchen, she finds the opposite of what she knows, and we already know that from minute one she intends to change everything.

The multiethnic rabble is well cast, the tone is much closer to Capra than Hitchcock, and the moral is forthcoming. Going back to the beginning, there are the times for films like this, with the public still —incredible as it may seem— fearful of entering a room, and even with the crutch that they don’t go to the cinema to break their heads, that’s what the real life. Well no. With this film the viewer recharges his batteries, since he will leave convinced that there are still good people and that there are reasons for happiness. And it is that Louis-Julien Petit, its director, does not intend anything else.

“THE BRIGADE”

France, 2022.

Director: Louis-Julien Petit.

Cast: Audrey Lamy, François Cluzet, Chantal Neuwirth, Fatou Kaba, Yannick Kalombo, Amadou Bah, Mamadou Koita, Alpha Barry, Yadaf Awel, Demba Guiro, Boubacare Balde.

Comedy. 97 minutes.