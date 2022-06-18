the true ending of Spiderhead, the film by Chris Hemsworth

This Friday came to Netflix a new movie starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Tellerdirected by the director behind Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski. Is about The head of the spider (Spiderhead)which is set in the not too distant future and aims to put on the table the debate about the genetic manipulation of human beings and their emotions, through pharmacological experimentation.

The Spider’s Head tells the story of a prison where a man named Steve Abnesti as Hemsworth is in charge of a prison where inmates have agreed to spend the days of their sentences. There, they undergo injections of different drugs that change their moods according to the test they seek to perform. Abnesti. Among all of them will be Jeff (Teller)who after a terrible accident in which he killed his companion not only had to serve a sentence but also became severely depressed.

The premise of the film seems quite interesting but the execution was not up to expectations, especially after what was seen from Kosinski in the cinema with a phenomenal sequel to top gun. In Rotten Tomatoes, The spider’s head debuted with a rather weak reception: just 53% of the more than 60 critics uploaded to the web. In addition, the opinion of the audience was also not favorable and on the same site it received 42% with its first reviews.

+What is the true ending of Spiderhead

The story of spider’s head It is inspired by a short story that was published in The New Yorker titled Escape from Spiderhead written by George Saunders. In fact, a large part of the dialogues replicate the same ones written by the 63-year-old American author. But there is a radical difference between both adaptations and it has to do with the ending, which we will tell you about with spoilers below.

While in the film starring Chris Hemsworth we see Jeff discover that in reality the entire investigation was commanded by Abnesti in search of a drug to subdue and control humans, this is not seen in the short story. In the movie of Netflixthat discovery is what triggers the rebellion and ends with the physical escape of jeff and lizzyafter a fight that leaves Abnesti at the mercy of his own drugs crashing his private plane.

In the story, the end comes much earlier, after Abnesti asks Jeff to choose which inmate to give darkenfloxx (the drug that makes his patients paranoid). After being coerced and seeing the results of this drug on one of his fellow inmates, he refuses to repeat the procedure and ends up injecting it himself, with tragic results. Towards the end of the short story, Jeff he ends up sacrificing himself to end his suffering.