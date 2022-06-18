The troubles of the chief of American wrestling

Vince McMahon is believed to be the main figure behind the worldwide success of American professional wrestling in recent decades. With him, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), inherited from his father in the eighties, has become the absolute reference for that type of entertainment: he has launched many famous celebrities from the world of entertainment, such as Hulk Hogan, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and John Cena, and has grown to bill over $ 1 billion annually.

After nearly forty years of directing WWE himself, often stepping into the scenes and storylines of the show on offer himself, McMahon has had to leave his executive positions because the board of directors he belongs to has ordered an investigation. for misconduct towards him, following the news of a private agreement with a former employee with whom he was having an affair.

The news was given from Wall Street Journal, who recounted how McMahon paid about $ 3 million to the former employee, who went anonymous, in exchange for a confidentiality agreement on their relationship. According to McMahon’s lawyer, the former employee would not report harassment, and he would have paid the sum out of his own pocket. Despite this, WWE’s board of directors previously hired an independent legal counsel to investigate the case and review “the company’s compliance program.”

Two months later, McMahon accepted the removal from the main roles, which will now be filled by his daughter Stephanie, and said he was willing to accept the results of the investigation and any consequences. However, he has kept the supervision of the creative contents and during the events he will be able to continue to appear in the shoes of his character (Mr. McMahon), as he did in the last show of Smack downone of the two programs that make up the company’s main schedule.

In his latest appearance in Minneapolis – introduced as always by his song “No Chance in Hell” – McMahon stepped into the ring with his usual leg-spread walk and with a brief speech he reminded the audience of the WWE slogan (“Here, now, forever and together “), and then throw the microphone out of the ring and leave the stage.

Over the course of his WWE management, the character of the swashbuckling and all-powerful boss played by McMahon (the same one who ended up on several still current memes), used to have fictitious relationships with athletes or side characters. The scripts of the shows also often involved his wife Linda, a member of the Republican Party and director of the government small business agency during Donald Trump’s administration, and his daughter Stepanhie, who will now run the company and who has moved with the famous wrestler Paul Michael Levesque, aka “Triple H”.

