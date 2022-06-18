The tricks of Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities to look younger | Fashion | Magazine

Some celebrities are admired for both their talent and how good they look, regardless of their age. Surely, you are curious to know what are those “tricks” that they put into practice to look much younger than they really are.

It is not necessary to invest large amounts of money to show off perfect skin or healthy hair. The beauty tricks of the famous to look younger reach the same conclusion: drink at least two liters of water a day and sleep eight hours.

The tricks of the famous to look younger

Scarlett Johansson

This celebrity does not expose herself to the sun much and applies moisturizer, with special emphasis on the chest area. In it, he makes use of a firming cream, published the portal Listísima

Also, she sleeps in a bra and doesn’t go outside without putting Vaseline on her lips. And she has confessed that he is totally against aggressive diets.

Jennifer Lopez

The change that Jennifer Lopez’s physique has had in recent years is surprising. But something that continues to arouse the admiration of many, without a doubt, is her butt.

To stay in shape, she trains in the gym daily, runs for half an hour, practices yoga, eats a diet based on fruits and vegetables and says that if you want to lose weight you just have to stop eating carbohydrates.

Keira Knightley

The steps for Keira Knightley to show off blemish-free skin are summarized as follows: Moisturizing cream, drinking water, playing sports, removing makeup, not smoking and protecting yourself from the sun. In addition, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actress knows that her white complexion deserves more careful than that of people with brown skin.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The protagonist of ‘Sex and the City’ has publicly commented on several occasions that she takes care of her figure by eating small portions of foods rich in protein and carbohydrates, such as nuts and fish, which are a source of omega 3 fatty acids.

Sport is fundamental in his life and with his personal trainer he does pilates and cardiovascular exercises.

Jennifer Aniston

The most important beauty care that Jennifer Aniston puts into practice consists of jogging, yoga and pilates, drinking two liters of water a day, eating fruits and vegetables.

A paste with water and sugar is applied to her lips to keep them soft and hydrated. Likewise, combat eye bags by placing ice on them. And to take care of your hair, use a boar bristle hair brush, since according to experts, it provides more hydration and shine to the hair, prevents breakage, frizz and split ends.

As for her way of dressing, the ‘Friends’ actress knows perfectly well which model she should choose on each occasion and she does not usually wear sandals with straps since, in her opinion, they shorten her legs.

umma thurman

This actress likes to look spectacular in every public appearance. To do this: he sleeps 8 hours, he usually eats three meals a day in which he cannot miss fruits, vegetables, water and infusions. She is not a fan of the gym, she prefers to do pilates and control her exercises.

Uma considers herself a very flirtatious person and cannot leave the house without her mascara, blush and lip gloss.

In addition, she is a great fan of facial treatments and performs thalassotherapy, a therapy that uses marine resources as a method to heal and regenerate the skin through elements such as algae, sand, mud and, of course, the water itself. sea ​​waters

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is aware that the perfection of her lips is her strongest physical point. For that reason, the actress applies moisturizing cream every day and never cocoa, so they don’t dry out. Even when she has to be present on a red carpet, she tries to wear lipsticks with nude colors, which make her mouth look much more fleshy.

Today we have discovered that the secrets of some celebrities to take care of their personal appearance are nothing to write home about. On the contrary, they are very simple and you can see that it has given them very good results since they all look spectacular!

