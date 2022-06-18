The surprising Guinness record that Mexico achieved in boxing

Mexico made history and this time entered the Guiness Record thanks to boxing. It is that more than 14 thousand people attended a massive class in the Zócalo, the central square of Mexico City, and reached a unique number so far.

It is clear that in Mexico boxing is breathed and more than one star of the discipline is all the rage in the region. That is why what happened this Saturday did not surprise, but it did make the natives of the region happy, since they managed to overcome Russia, which had managed to summon only three thousand people to a combat class.

“Thank you very much to everyone. Above all, thanks to the champions and thanks to you who made this great victory possible”, the mayor of the city, Claudia Sheinbaum, said in a video message after the announcement of the official number of people gathered.

In the largest boxing class in the world, multiple figures from the local discipline were present, such as Andy Ruiz, the ‘Barbie’ Juárez (three-time champion of the World Boxing Council in flyweight, super flyweight and bantamweight categories), Ana María “Guerrera” Torres (two-time WBC super flyweight champion) and “King” David Picasso (two-time WBC junior champion).

From an early hour, hundreds of people gathered for the massive class, which began with a tai-chi warm-up and then a review of the basic boxing movements to later practice various combinations of blows together with the professional boxers who led the event. .

“I’m surprised because I thought that many people were not going to concentrate”Araceli Salazar, 52, told AFP. “I am pleasantly surprised.”

Other people took the opportunity to continue their boxing practice or to start it. “After so much time that we started, right now I have been training daily for six months,” said Alfonso Romero, 64, who has been boxing since he was 6 years old.

The event was organized by the government of Mexico City, that to promote it he relied on figures such as boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and actor Sylvester Stallone, who played boxer Rocky Balboa on the big screen.

Also present at the event was the American boxer of Mexican descent Andy Ruiz and other historic Mexican boxing champions such as Humberto “Chiquita” González and José “Pipino” Cuevas.