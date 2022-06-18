The style trick (for pregnant women) that Sophie Turner learned from Rihanna

The Rihanna’s pregnancy is giving a lot to talk about in the field of fashion. In fashion weeks, her looks have been viral and, in fact, they gave a good account of the new times for the maternity style.

“In recent years we have seen examples of celebrities that offered a much freer image of clothing in a state of gestation. kim kardashian, Chrissy Teigen either Blake Lively They did not fall into “hiding their pregnancy” –another common place in popular narratives– with clothes, but they showed off their belly with tight designs or that gave prominence to this area. In the same way, Beyonce –dressed in Palomo Spain– Y Nicki Minaj they announced that they were expecting babies with images that are already part of the pop imaginary”, explained Patricia Moreno in an article about the current style of pregnant celebrities.

Add to this list now Sophie Turner, who is expecting her second child with Joe Jonas. While in her first pregnancy we saw her wearing minidresses and leggings that covered her tummy, now we see her in an outfit very similar to the one Rihanna wore to announce her pregnancy: low-rise jeans and a short white shirt that reveals her belly. actress.

This is the proof we needed to confirm that maternity style rules are changing and are no longer classic or boringbut they can also allow us to look comfortable and stylish during the 9 months of pregnancy.