The story for which Cuauhtémoc Blanco left a bar and ended up in Veracruz

Rafael Herrerias He owned a soccer team. And he caused a revolution in Veracruz, a club he made the leader, with whom he refused to play a game simply because he didn’t like the schedule they put on him. To which he changed the color, from red to white… And everything happened because of a certain Cuauhtemoc.

It was from 2002 to 2007 that the Shark was under his administration: “They asked me for a favor. I got together with friends who knew and I entered. I took him in penultimate place and made him super leader.”

That team made him a legend in the Port: “In Veracruz I’m an idol, quite the opposite than in La [Plaza] Mexico. There he was god. We played on Saturdays, I brought artists, groups… Everyone was happy. Saturday night was a party. One season we were leaders, and they even made me a bandolier from the FMF, where I was commercial vice president”.

“Did you leave disappointed?”

-Nope. But it’s not my level. It is too much money that is handled. I lost enough. Cuauhtémoc was one of those, but I did it as a barber.

He remembers how he took Temo to the port: “I took him from Bar Bar to Veracruz. He got off the plane with the team jersey. Televisa asked me back and for a barber, for air time for the bulls… He paid me with air time.

He didn’t get anything out of football. “That’s why I say, where is my evil? Ask the Governor [Blanco] if he signed a paper to play there and take his friends. I hired Isaac Terrazas, Braulio Luna, the Chaco [Christian Giménez]Kleber [Boas]… To all his buddies. I made the team to your liking and tell me if I have eaten something in Morelos”, he challenges.

Of course, I don’t even want to return to football. “Now, with what happens that there is no promotion and relegation, I don’t understand him much. I get along with most of them, but I don’t even want to go back, ”he says.

Accusations. Fidel Kuriformer owner of the Sharks and who is now in jail, has pointed out that among the money he says they owe him there are some debts left by Herrerías.

The businessman absolutely denies it: “I think it’s silly that people with that amount they have or say they have, argue that.”

It goes with the logic: “If he did a business, he had to see what his financial status was for the players, the stadium, all that.”