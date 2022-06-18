The rich join the exchange of houses | Fortune

Home exchange became popular all over the world thanks to the movie The Holiday2006. Cameron Diaz’s character, a publicist who lives in southern California, reaches an agreement over the internet to exchange her house for Christmas with Kate Winslet’s character, an editor who stays in a charming country house from England.

This well-known romantic comedy was a great impetus for HomeExchange, the first online home exchange platform. In the past decade, the company has grown from a few hundred available homes to more than 450,000 accommodations in 159 countries. Now, the platform is committed to bringing this approach to the high standing market through Home Exchange Collection. “We saw the need for a more responsible form of tourism, slower, to feel at home and have greater contact with the destination. Feeling like a local is a trend and the luxury tourism market is no stranger to it”, explains the spokeswoman for HomeExchange in Spain, Pilar Manrique.







Design house in Paris, France.

For this summer, the high-end offer covers some 300 houses from 35 countries different, among which Argentina, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, France, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Mauritius, Spain and the United States stand out. “We intend to have 1,000 houses by the end of the summer,” admits Manrique.

The cost of the membership fee to the community is 850 euros per year and gives unlimited trading access during those 12 months. The exclusive advantages and personalized services for its members include the exhaustive support of a specialized team, 100% flexible cancellation as a guest or a protection of up to two million dollars for property damage, among others.







Luxury apartment overlooking San Francisco, California.

The other requirement is to have a unique and exclusive home to make available to the rest, something that the platform team is responsible for thoroughly evaluating. “It is taken into account, for example, if you have specific leisure equipment, such as a private pool, a tennis court, a home cinema or a private yacht. Also equipment more focused on personal care and well-being: jacuzzi, sauna, gym… Or if it includes a service such as daily cleaning, a private chef or a babysitting service. In addition, the location, design, architectural style and value of the house are taken into account, which is usually estimated at around one and a half million dollars, ”says the spokeswoman. Thus, the offer ranges from penthouses in cities around the world, century-old chalets and castles among fig and olive trees, to refuges in nature near the Sierra Nevada and even luxury yachts in the Arabian Sea.

The exchange can take place in two ways. On the one hand, there is the reciprocal exchange. “It’s the easiest, I go to your house and you come to mine,” she says. However, there is also the option for the host to lend the house without reciprocity in exchange for offering the so-called GuestPoints to guests to thank them for their hospitality: “If I go to your house but for some reason you don’t want to go to mine, I’ll give you a package of points that you can use to make an exchange with another person, both from the range Collection as from the original catalog”.







Apartment in Reunion, France.

The main advantage of this type of tourism is that it is based on the mutual trust of people who share the same tastes. In fact, Manrique confesses that in most cases both hosts get to know each other and that they have even generated friendships that last over time. “On many occasions, a dinner is organized or a meeting is held to hand over the keys and explain the different properties or exchange impressions. There are many families that repeat and do the same exchange again or maintain that friendship over the years, ”he says.

The exchange of houses is also usually associated with economic savings, something that does not seem especially important for tourists with high purchasing power. Even so, the spokeswoman highlights that the experience goes much further. “They give each other their best recommendations, they share their favorite activities and places. That implies added value that you will not find in travel guides. It’s about being part of a trusted community where there is respect,” she recalls. This is how the company itself explains it: For us, luxury does not mean uniformity, standardization or consumerism. For us, luxury is being able to feel at home anywhere in the world.