The recklessness of Chris Pratt that can cost him a sanction

Lagencia-Crush Updated: 03/12/2022 17:00

Chris Pratt He is one of those actors who, although in the cinema he has great roles that make him rise like foam, in his personal life he accumulates a few controversies. The one that he starred in when he decided not to go along with his Marvel colleagues to a political act, in support of Biden. He also received criticism inside and outside the Hollywood world for being a parishioner of the Hillsong Church, a church that supports conversion therapy for gays and lesbians.

Here we see Chris driving… – Lagencia-Crush

Reckless

But what happened recently leaves no room for misunderstanding: it has nothing to do with ideologies. Not even with his alleged withdrawal of support for the LGBT community. It has to do with the life of his own daughter.

Surprise: her one-year-old daughter is glued to the wheel. Very bad! – Lagencia-Crush

Lyla Maria, 1-year-old, is the baby Pratt had with katherine schwarzenegger, daughter of actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger. Well, Chris put her behind the wheel as he drove home.

If he is caught by the police, his hair falls out. – Lagencia-Crush

Little joke with carrying a baby like this

No matter how short it is, a slight blow could have been fatal. We do not know what the sanction is in California, where he resides, but in Spain that recklessness at the wheel implies an economic sanction and withdrawal of points from the license. And that’s not counting Chris, if the sanction occurs, he would have to deal with the Terminator. Scary.

