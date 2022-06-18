The reason why Vince McMahon is no longer the president of WWE

A real snowball, that’s what Vince McMahon has behind his back with the WWE company. A scandal involves the owner of the wrestling companyTherefore, his decision has been to step aside after 40 years (he took the reins in that year after his father already left him everything) and Stephanie McMahon, his daughter, will remain in charge of everything.

And if you don’t get into WWE that much and wonder who Vince McMahon is, maybe you can remember him better if we present him to you as “the lord of memes”.

Business is going from strength to strength, though they could go better if they had made better decisions with some fighter layoffspeeeeeeeero, that’s a topic for another note.

Economically speaking, Vince McMahon and the WWE board of directors have been in charge of creating an empire, which regardless of the creative crisis in the company, they continue to make a lot of money with such a huge fan base that was created.

The thing is, internally there is chaos in WWE. Shane McMahon, son of the owner and who has a percentage of shares, was fired from the company. Stephanie, daughter, also said that she would stay away from the company and all that, only in 2022.

What happens in WWE and with Vince McMahon?

These decisions were not made lightly, the Shane McMahon issue was from January. During the Royal Rumble event, it is said that because of his pants he changed a little from what was planned and that angered some people.

Shane McMahon left WWE a few months later, although he maintains his shares in the company, the idea was to get him out of everything that has to do with the creative part of the company.

Later, Triple H, son-in-law of Vince McMahon and a fundamental part of the success of NXT, also stepped aside. After removing the leadership of the yellow mark, everything changed. He stayed away from the creative part and finally decided to retire due to mental health. Nothing has been heard from him in the company.

And one of the last blows was that of Stephanie McMahon. She followed in the footsteps of her husband, Triple H, and decided to walk away from the company for a while.to dedicate himself to other projects, in addition to his family.

The thing is that she didn’t expect that her father’s scandals would return her more by force than desire.

The Vince McMahon scandal

For many years and it really has been many years, Vince McMahon looked like he had on a bulletproof vest and no matter how many times he got shot, he stays strong in the company.

The death of Owen Hart, the death of Chris Benoit, the so-called “flight from hell” are just some of the scandals that the president and owner of WWE put his chest on.

Peeeeeeeeeero, this week a bomb fell throughout WWE and it is about a scandal that made Vince McMahon leave the position as CEO… that’s how big the gossip is.

The Wall Street Journal released the information and mentioned that the WWE board of directors is doing an investigation of a secret agreement for three million dollars.

These contracts are from Vince McMahon for a person who is already out of the company and has a confidentiality clause in which you cannot reveal an episode with the owner of WWE.

All this was made known by emails that reached the company from former employees and it is unknown if it is the only contract or there are moreThat’s where the research starts.

Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE

This Friday, June 17, came the repercussions for the case of the investigations against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and who is also in the investigation.

“(Vince) McMahon voluntarily stepped down from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board. until the investigation is complete. McMahon will retain his role and his responsibilities related to WWE creative content during this period.“says the company statement.

In addition, the owner of the WWE will also accept all the responsibilities of the investigation: “I have pledged my full cooperation with the Special Committee’s investigation and will do my best to support the investigation. Also I undertook to accept the findings and the result of the investigationwhichever is“, said.

Stephanie McMahon will return from retirement to run WWE. The Executive Committee appointed Steph as Interim CEO and Interim President.

“I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors. I have pledged to do everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, which includes gathering Company-wide cooperation to help complete the investigation and implement their findings”, mentioned Stephanie McMahon.

