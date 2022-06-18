The Reason Robert Downey Jr Almost Got Left Out Of Sherlock Holmes

The actor who played Tony Stark in the MCU played the famous British detective in the film saga that was born in 2009, by the hand of Guy Ritchie.

After having some legal problems that caused him to be sidelined, Robert Downey Jr. managed to revive his career thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It was Jon Favreau who chose him to put himself in the shoes of Tony Stark in the first movie Hombre de Hierro with which, in 2008, the saga as we know it was born (beyond the fact that the previous films of spider-man and this moves the beginning to 2002).

From its transformation into Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. he began to have more and more job offers to recover his artistic career. Of course, all these productions that came to him were putting on a par with the MCUof which he was a part between 2008 and 2019, when he finished his tour with the epic scene of Avengers: Endgame in which he lost his life after snapping his fingers and ending the domain of Thanos.

One of the many offers they made to Robert Downey Jr. in this time period involved becoming Sherlock Holmesthe famous British detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle. It was for the film saga that was born from the hand of Guy Ritchie in 2009. The dilemma has to do with the fact that, originally, he was very close to running out of the chance to embody this researcher for incredible reasons.

During his visit to the show Graham Nortonduring the promotional campaign for the first film by Sherlock Holmesthe host he consulted him about the rumors that he might not be hired. The actor confirmed these versions and pointed out that he almost lost his job because “Guy Ritchie He said he was too old. At that moment, Robert Downey Jr. I was 44 years old.

+How they convinced Guy Ritchie to give him the role

It is clear that Robert Downey Jr. got away with it and eventually ended up becoming Sherlock Holmes. How did she do? As she recalled in the interview with Graham Nortonthe solution was very simple: “I think they showed him the box office receipts from Hombre de Hierro”. At that moment, Hombre de Hierro had grossed 585.8 million dollars worldwide (a much lower figure compared to what the films that followed it did in the MCU). But this justification proved him right: Sherlock Holmes it ended up receiving $524 million at the worldwide box office.