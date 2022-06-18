The radical change of look of Mila Kunis for her new movie

Mila Kunis, the popular actress has surprised all her followers with her new movie “Four Good Days”, a film that will be written and directed by Rodrigo García, and that in addition to Mila Kunis will co-star Glenn Close, who has recently been nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress thanks to his interpretation “Hillbilly. A Country Elegy”a film for which, curiously enough, she is also nominated for a Razzie.

“Four Good Days” It will be a drama based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize winner Eli Saslow, which is a harsh story about the relationship between a mother and her drug-addicted daughter. And of course, Mila Kunis has been characterized for the occasion, leaving us a look that we are not used to seeing from the actress, usual is romantic comedies. You can see the trailer below:

In addition to Mila Junis and Glen Close, other names of the stature of Stephen Root, Carla Gallo, Michael Hyatt, Chad Lindberg, Violet Brinson, Joshua Leonard or Rebecca Field. The US theatrical release will be the April 30th. A Spain will hit theaters on May 7th.

Mila Kunis in Four Good Day

Synopsis Four Good Days

“FOUR GOOD DAYS”, directed by Rodrigo García (Mothers and Daughters, Albert Nobbs) and starring Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, The Good Wife) and Mila Kunis (Black Swan, Bad Mothers), tells the story of a mother and a daughter who, after several years without speaking to each other, must spend together four decisive days for their relationship and for the complicated rehabilitation of the daughter. ”